NNJC To Host First 'Duty To Country' Event Featuring Keynote Speaker, Ron Young, POW And Eagle Scout, November 4, 2026

The Scouting America Northern New Jersey Council provides character development and leadership training to a diverse population of 8,000 youth and 3,000 adults served annually in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties

“Duty to Country” Celebrates Scouting and its Commitment to Instilling Patriotism, Supporting Active Military Families, Engaging Veterans as Scout Leaders and Mentors within the Program, and Honoring 250 years of Freedom

Decorated Army Veteran and Eagle Scout Ron Young will offer the keynote address at the inaugural NNJC Duty to Country Event

Fundraiser Celebrates Scouting's Commitment to Patriotism, Military Families, Veterans as Scout Leaders and Mentors & Honoring 250 years of Freedom

- Chief Warrant Officer Ron Young, Eagle Scout and Keynote SpeakerOAKLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scouting America Northern New Jersey Council (NNJC ), , will celebrate its ongoing commitment to instilling patriotism and support for our Veterans and military families at its first“Duty to Country” Fundraising Gala from 6pm to 9pm at the Montclair Art Museum at 3 South Mountain Avenue in Montclair, NJ, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.For more than a century, Scouting America has worked alongside military communities and civic organizations to inspire patriotism and prepare young people for lives of character and contribution. Through programs that emphasize duty to country, community engagement, and practical skill building, Scouts gain a deeper understanding of national heritage and the responsibilities of citizenship.This inaugural event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will feature a keynote address by Chief Warrant Officer Ron Young, an Eagle Scout and Retired US. Army helicopter pilot. Young deployed four times, including operations for Operation Iraqi Freedom, earning the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Medal with Valor, and Prisoner of War Ribbon. He credits Scouting for his success in the military and even helping him get through the tribulations of being a POW.“Being an Eagle Scout to me is a very important part of my life,” he said.“It's something that I've carried with me in my entire life and...that I've always been proud of. The U.S. Army's core values are Honor, Integrity, Duty, Selfless Service, Loyalty and Respect in a lot of ways resembles the Scout Law, and it's very important that you understand what all these different values are and that you institute them into your life.”From engaging veterans through volunteer opportunities and service projects to offering programs on military bases around the world, Scouting helps young people connect with our nation's traditions and understand the importance of civic responsibility. These experiences build confidence, strengthen leadership skills, and foster a lifelong commitment to serving their communities.The NNJC represents boys and girls in Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Explorers, Sea Scouts and Venturing Crews throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Passaic Counties.Tickets, sponsorships and program ads for the event are available for purchase at the NNJC's "Duty to Country" Web page. The cost of the event is $350 per person or $3,000 per table.For more information about the Northern New Jersey Council or to donate to Scouting in Northern New Jersey, please visit scoutingnnj or call (201) 677-1000.ABOUT THE SCOUTING AMERICA NORTHERN NEW JERSEY COUNCILThe Scouting America Northern New Jersey Council provides character development and leadership training to a diverse population of 8,000 youth and 3,000 adults served annually in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties. Scouting America has become one of the nation's premier youth development organizations, with more than 100 million youth and adults participating since its inception in 1910.

Brian Hyland

Cricket Public Relations, LLC

+1 201-410-4563

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Decorated Army Veteran and Eagle Scout Ron Young explains what being an Eagle Scout has meant to him

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NNJC to Host first 'Duty to Country' Event Featuring Keynote Speaker, Ron Young, POW and Eagle Scout, November 4, 2026 News Provided By Cricket Public Relations, LLC September 28, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Military Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.