New Novel 'Into The Crater' By Alan Gartenhaus Is A Riveting Tale Of Love, Loss, And Forgiveness

KAMUELA, HI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan Gartenhaus, an author of numerous short stories and literary fiction, has released his second novel, "Into the Crater," a moving exploration of fractured relationships and personal redemption, set inside the breathtaking backdrop of Haleakala's volcanic crater on the Hawaiian island of Maui.The novel weaves a vivid narrative about two former friends and romantic rivals who reconnect for a high-stakes camping trip through Haleakala's awe-inspiring and unforgiving terrain. Each arrives with a compelling reason for this reunion: one to atone for his past actions, the other with an enormous and, perhaps, presumptuous request. Deception and unanswered questions force the pair to confront longstanding emotional rifts that have shaped their lives - and impede the way forward.This intense human drama is set in the raw, harsh beauty of Haleakala volcano, a landscape that reflects the characters' inner turmoil and emotional challenges. Bridging themes of youthful exuberance, maturity and mortality, identity, reconciliation, and courage, the novel strikes a balance between heartrending tragedy and the uplifting possibility of healing.The author's rich background as a New Orleans Museum of Art curator, a Smithsonian Institution education specialist, and a former director at Cornish College of the Arts brings depth to his storytelling. His first novel,“Balsamic Moon,” was lauded for its nerve-wracking portrayal of historic New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Now residing in Hawaii, Gartenhaus imbues "Into the Crater” with a similar tension, along with deep appreciation for the islands refined through his personal adventures hiking through the region.“Into the Crater” (ISBN: 9798950391040 / 9798950391033) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, the paperback retails for $18.99, and for a limited time, the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at alangartenhaus.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:“Into the Crater” is a tale of relationships shattered by fear and confusion, as well as a testament to the healing power of honesty, empathy, and love.The story focuses on two former friends, once romantic rivals, who reunite years after their relationship ended, for a camping excursion through the crater of Haleakala Volcano on Maui. One arrives driven by guilt and insecurity hoping to atone for his past actions; the other has come compelled to make a bold and presumptuous request.As the men navigate the crater's harsh beauty and challenging landscapes, each confronts unresolved emotional issues and changing circumstances. Along the way, they both learn how lingering misunderstandings have marred their lives, and impeded reconciliation and forgiveness.About the Author:Alan Gartenhaus is the author of short stories appearing in more than twenty literary journals and magazines. His first novel, Balsamic Moon, is a gripping historical novel set in New Orleans as Hurricane Katrina strikes. Formerly a curator at the New Orleans Museum of Art, an education specialist for the Smithsonian Institution, and a director at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, Alan Gartenhaus currently lives and writes on the island of Hawaii.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

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New Novel 'Into the Crater' by Alan Gartenhaus is a Riveting Tale of Love, Loss, and Forgiveness News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 28, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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