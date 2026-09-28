Beyond The Screen: U.S. Career Institute Introduces Live Virtual Clinical Lab For Medical Assistant Students

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New virtual clinical skill lab combines online coursework with live real-time clinician feedback to build student confidence and bridge the digital learning gap

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Career Institute, a leading distance education provider, has expanded its online Medical Assistant program to include a new Virtual Clinical Skills Lab, an optional educational experience that pairs online coursework with live, real-time guidance from a licensed clinician.The initiative is designed around a simple progression: Learn online. Practice live. Build confidence.Eligible students enrolled in the online Medical Assistant program will have the option to participate in a virtual clinical skills lab, hosted by a licensed clinician. During the live, small-group virtual session, students will partner with an adult guest patient of their choosing and utilize the provided medical training equipment to practice essential vital-sign assessment skills introduced throughout their coursework. A licensed clinician will observe students synchronously via Zoom as they perform each skill, provide personalized feedback and guidance, and give students the opportunity to ask questions as they apply what they have learned.The Virtual Clinical Skills Lab reflects a broader approach to making online career education more interactive while maintaining the accessibility and flexibility of distance learning. By combining digital coursework with physical skills practice and live feedback, U.S. Career Institute is exploring how hands-on learning can be intentionally incorporated into the online education experience.Participation in the Virtual Clinical Skills Lab is 100% optional and is not required to complete or graduate from U.S. Career Institute's Medical Assistant program. Eligible students can choose to participate after reaching designated academic and course-progress milestones."Our students choose U.S. Career Institute to provide a quality distance education and to help them achieve their goals. Part of quality education is finding a way to provide real-world experiences to prepare students for the work they plan to do when they graduate. That is why we created the Virtual Clinical Skills Lab - enabling students to get expert guidance that will help prepare them for their career.” - U.S. Career Institute Vice President of Academics and Compliance, Janet Perry.Learn more about U.S. Career Institute's online Medical Assistant program at .For media inquiries or interview requests related to online career education, healthcare training, adult learners, workforce preparation, or hands-on learning in distance education, please contact U.S. Career Institute's PR Specialist Alexandria Brown at....About U.S. Career InstituteU.S. Career Institute is a trusted distance education provider, helping students achieve their educational and career goals for more than 45 years. U.S Career Institute is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and provides in-demand career training certificates, high school, and associate degree programs. Its high school program is also dually accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS). U.S. Career Institute is approved by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Private Occupational School Board. To maintain these credentials and ensure high standards and outcomes for students, U.S. Career Institute's curriculum, faculty, administrative procedures, and policies are frequently reviewed and updated. For more information on U.S. Career Institute, please visit .

Alexandria Brown

U.S. Career Institute

+1 970-266-5695

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Beyond The Screen: U.S. Career Institute Introduces Live Virtual Clinical Lab for Medical Assistant Students News Provided By U.S. Career Institute September 28, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.