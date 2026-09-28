Craters & Freighters Phoenix Strengthens Commercial Shipping Support Across Central And Southern Arizona

Craters & Freighters Phoenix expands commercial crating, packaging, and freight support for tech, medical, and industrial sectors in Central & Southern Arizona.

- Sumit Walia, Owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Craters & Freighters Phoenix is strengthening its commercial crating, packaging and specialized shipping support for businesses throughout Central and Southern Arizona, helping companies manage high-value, heavy, oversized, fragile and difficult-to-ship equipment.

Based in Phoenix, the company serves customers across the region, including the Phoenix metropolitan area and communities extending south through Casa Grande and Tucson and throughout Southern Arizona.

Craters & Freighters Phoenix works with manufacturers, healthcare organizations, technology companies, laboratories, aerospace and defense businesses, contractors, distributors and other commercial and industrial organizations that require specialized solutions beyond conventional parcel shipping.

“Arizona's businesses don't operate within city limits, and neither do their equipment and shipping needs,” said Sumit Walia, owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix.“We work with customers throughout Central and Southern Arizona who need specialized help protecting, crating and transporting valuable or difficult-to-ship equipment.”

Commercial projects can range from a single piece of sensitive equipment to recurring shipments, capital equipment moves and larger facility relocation projects. Services include custom wood crating, protective packaging, on-site crating, palletizing, pickup and delivery, domestic freight and international shipping coordination.

For international shipments, Craters & Freighters Phoenix can also provide ISPM-15 compliant wood crating and packaging when required for export.

The company's regional service capabilities are particularly relevant for businesses with facilities, suppliers, customers and projects spread across Arizona. Manufacturing and industrial operations may need machinery transported between facilities, technology companies may require specialized handling for sensitive electronics, and healthcare and laboratory organizations may need protective packaging for valuable instruments and equipment.

Craters & Freighters Phoenix also supports aerospace, defense, manufacturing, technology and other specialized industries with projects involving equipment that may require custom-engineered protection, specialized handling or multiple stages of transportation.

“Sometimes transportation is only one part of the project,” Walia said.“An asset may need to be picked up, carefully packaged, custom crated and coordinated through several stages before it reaches its destination. Our goal is to give businesses one resource that can help manage those specialized requirements'.

By serving customers across Central and Southern Arizona, Craters & Freighters Phoenix can support businesses with both individual projects and ongoing crating, packaging and shipping requirements.

About Craters & Freighters Phoenix

Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides custom crating, protective packaging, freight shipping and specialized logistics solutions for commercial, industrial and residential customers. Based in Phoenix, the company serves customers throughout Central and Southern Arizona, including the greater Phoenix and Tucson markets. Services include custom crating, on-site crating, protective packaging, domestic and international shipping, freight services, pickup and delivery, and specialized logistics coordination for heavy, oversized, fragile, valuable and difficult-to-ship items.

Media Contact

Sumit Walia, Owner

Craters & Freighters Phoenix

1837 N 23rd Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-470-3672

...

Sumit Walia

Craters & Freighters Phoenix

+1 480-966-9929

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Craters & Freighters Phoenix Strengthens Commercial Shipping Support Across Central and Southern Arizona News Provided By The Great Online September 28, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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