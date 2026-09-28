Divine Feminine Podcast With Lauren Coyle Rosen Announces Launch Featuring Lynn Goldsmith As Premiere Guest

Lauren Coyle Rosen, by Arielle Lewis.

Lynn Goldsmith, by Sid Schneider.

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New podcast and cultural platform bring together leading voices in art, journalism, music, literature, spirituality, fashion, health, and entrepreneurship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Divine Feminine Living (DFL) announces the launch of The Divine Feminine Podcast with Lauren Coyle Rosen, a new long-form interview podcast that debuted September 27, 2026. The series is part of the broader Divine Feminine Living platform founded by award-winning author, artist, singer-songwriter, and cultural anthropologist Lauren Coyle Rosen. Coyle Rosen is a former Princeton professor who holds a JD with honors from Harvard Law School and a PhD in anthropology from the University of Chicago. Her next book, Goddess, is a global cultural history and celebration of divine feminine figures as archetypes and role models for women today. It is forthcoming with Holt in North America and others internationally.The premiere episode features the legendary celebrity photographer and prolific author, visual artist, filmmaker, and musician Lynn Goldsmith. Goldsmith's many portraits of iconic figures help to define the archive of modern cultural life. She has published seventeen celebrated books to date and is also an acclaimed visual artist. Her work appears in the collections of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, MoMA, and many other places. She is also a musical artist who performs and releases music as Will Powers. In 2023, Goldsmith triumphed at the U.S. Supreme Court in Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith, a landmark ruling for artists' rights.At its core, The Divine Feminine Podcast with Lauren Coyle Rosen is a cultural conversation series exploring feminine wisdom, creativity, inspiration, identity, leadership, and meaning-making in the modern world. The podcast brings together an expansive range of guests from many realms - including journalism, academia, literature, music, law, health, fashion, entrepreneurship, the arts, and popular culture - to reflect on how feminine consciousness shapes culture, creativity, and collective wisdom and evolution.“This podcast is about amplifying voices that are shaping culture through depth, creativity, and lived experience,” says founder Lauren Coyle Rosen.“It's about exploring what it means to live and lead from a more integrated, intuitive, and human place.”The inaugural season features a distinguished lineup of confirmed guests including:Miranda Kerr, supermodel and Founder of KORA OrganicsRenée Fleming, opera soprano and actressClarissa Ward, journalist and CNN Chief International CorrespondentMariko Silver, President & CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing ArtsMelissa Murray, NYU Law professor and bestselling authorLaurie Tisch, entrepreneur and President of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination FundSamia Farouki, President & Co-founder of Bridges of Understanding; Founder & Chair of the woman-owned business, Hii-Finance CorporationSarah Botstein, documentary film producer with Ken Burns for PBSManuela Testolini, Founder & CEO of A Perfect World FoundationValeriia Veksler, natural beauty educator and founder of Face Fitness SystemZoey Goto, author and journalist, writer for National Geographic Traveller, Vogue, Elle, and othersTamar Gendler, professor of philosophy, psychology, and cognitive science at Yale UniversityMeena Ahamed, journalist and author of Indian GeniusChristine Desan, Harvard Law professor and authorLindsay Crouse, author and former New York Times editorNandy McClean, actress, entrepreneur, dancer, and healer; part of The Twinz duo who performed with PrinceSarah Lewis, Harvard professor, bestselling author, and founder of Vision & JusticeBarbara Bradley Hagerty, bestselling author and contributing writer for The AtlanticTara Mohr, author and global women's leadership expertAnd additional voices across culture, the arts, law, media, music, academia, and entrepreneurship.The Podcast is a pillar of Divine Feminine Living (DFL), a cultural platform and movement founded by Lauren Coyle Rosen. DFL explores feminine archetypes, creativity, and consciousness through writing, media, and public dialogue, with a focus on expanding how popular culture understands leadership, identity, and purpose.The upcoming debut episodes are the start of a long-term cultural archive of conversations that combine intellectual depth, lived experience, creative insight, and broad public resonance.Please visit divinefeminineliving for more info on the podcast, newsletter, events, and other offerings.About Lauren Coyle RosenLauren Coyle Rosen is an award-winning author, artist, singer-songwriter, and cultural anthropologist whose work explores feminine wisdom, spirituality, identity, and cultural storytelling. She is the founder of Divine Feminine Living, a platform dedicated to expanding cultural dialogue around creativity, consciousness, and feminine leadership. She is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author of four nonfiction books and eight volumes of poetry and art. She released her first six chamber pop jazz albums in 2025 and 2026. Her seventh album, Divine Feminine Mirrors, will be released in December 2026.For further information:Divine Feminine Living website:Lauren Coyle Rosen's website:Instagram: @laurencoylerosenFor press inquiries, please contact....

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Divine Feminine Podcast with Lauren Coyle Rosen Announces Launch Featuring Lynn Goldsmith as Premiere Guest News Provided By Divine Feminine Lifestyle September 28, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, World & Regional



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