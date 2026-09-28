Divine Feminine Podcast With Lauren Coyle Rosen Announces Launch Featuring Lynn Goldsmith As Premiere Guest
Lauren Coyle Rosen, by Arielle Lewis.
Lynn Goldsmith, by Sid Schneider.
Logo
New podcast and cultural platform bring together leading voices in art, journalism, music, literature, spirituality, fashion, health, and entrepreneurshipWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Divine Feminine Living (DFL) announces the launch of The Divine Feminine Podcast with Lauren Coyle Rosen, a new long-form interview podcast that debuted September 27, 2026. The series is part of the broader Divine Feminine Living platform founded by award-winning author, artist, singer-songwriter, and cultural anthropologist Lauren Coyle Rosen. Coyle Rosen is a former Princeton professor who holds a JD with honors from Harvard Law School and a PhD in anthropology from the University of Chicago. Her next book, Goddess, is a global cultural history and celebration of divine feminine figures as archetypes and role models for women today. It is forthcoming with Holt in North America and others internationally.
The premiere episode features the legendary celebrity photographer and prolific author, visual artist, filmmaker, and musician Lynn Goldsmith. Goldsmith's many portraits of iconic figures help to define the archive of modern cultural life. She has published seventeen celebrated books to date and is also an acclaimed visual artist. Her work appears in the collections of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, MoMA, and many other places. She is also a musical artist who performs and releases music as Will Powers. In 2023, Goldsmith triumphed at the U.S. Supreme Court in Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith, a landmark ruling for artists' rights.
At its core, The Divine Feminine Podcast with Lauren Coyle Rosen is a cultural conversation series exploring feminine wisdom, creativity, inspiration, identity, leadership, and meaning-making in the modern world. The podcast brings together an expansive range of guests from many realms - including journalism, academia, literature, music, law, health, fashion, entrepreneurship, the arts, and popular culture - to reflect on how feminine consciousness shapes culture, creativity, and collective wisdom and evolution.
“This podcast is about amplifying voices that are shaping culture through depth, creativity, and lived experience,” says founder Lauren Coyle Rosen.“It's about exploring what it means to live and lead from a more integrated, intuitive, and human place.”
The inaugural season features a distinguished lineup of confirmed guests including:
Miranda Kerr, supermodel and Founder of KORA Organics
Renée Fleming, opera soprano and actress
Clarissa Ward, journalist and CNN Chief International Correspondent
Mariko Silver, President & CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Melissa Murray, NYU Law professor and bestselling author
Laurie Tisch, entrepreneur and President of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund
Samia Farouki, President & Co-founder of Bridges of Understanding; Founder & Chair of the woman-owned business, Hii-Finance Corporation
Sarah Botstein, documentary film producer with Ken Burns for PBS
Manuela Testolini, Founder & CEO of A Perfect World Foundation
Valeriia Veksler, natural beauty educator and founder of Face Fitness System
Zoey Goto, author and journalist, writer for National Geographic Traveller, Vogue, Elle, and others
Tamar Gendler, professor of philosophy, psychology, and cognitive science at Yale University
Meena Ahamed, journalist and author of Indian Genius
Christine Desan, Harvard Law professor and author
Lindsay Crouse, author and former New York Times editor
Nandy McClean, actress, entrepreneur, dancer, and healer; part of The Twinz duo who performed with Prince
Sarah Lewis, Harvard professor, bestselling author, and founder of Vision & Justice
Barbara Bradley Hagerty, bestselling author and contributing writer for The Atlantic
Tara Mohr, author and global women's leadership expert
And additional voices across culture, the arts, law, media, music, academia, and entrepreneurship.
The Podcast is a pillar of Divine Feminine Living (DFL), a cultural platform and movement founded by Lauren Coyle Rosen. DFL explores feminine archetypes, creativity, and consciousness through writing, media, and public dialogue, with a focus on expanding how popular culture understands leadership, identity, and purpose.
The upcoming debut episodes are the start of a long-term cultural archive of conversations that combine intellectual depth, lived experience, creative insight, and broad public resonance.
Please visit divinefeminineliving for more info on the podcast, newsletter, events, and other offerings.
About Lauren Coyle Rosen
Lauren Coyle Rosen is an award-winning author, artist, singer-songwriter, and cultural anthropologist whose work explores feminine wisdom, spirituality, identity, and cultural storytelling. She is the founder of Divine Feminine Living, a platform dedicated to expanding cultural dialogue around creativity, consciousness, and feminine leadership. She is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author of four nonfiction books and eight volumes of poetry and art. She released her first six chamber pop jazz albums in 2025 and 2026. Her seventh album, Divine Feminine Mirrors, will be released in December 2026.
For further information:
Divine Feminine Living website:
Lauren Coyle Rosen's website:
Instagram: @laurencoylerosen
For press inquiries, please contact....
Lauren Coyle Rosen
Divine Feminine Lifestyle
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:Divine Feminine Podcast with Lauren Coyle Rosen Announces Launch Featuring Lynn Goldsmith as Premiere Guest News Provided By Divine Feminine Lifestyle September 28, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, World & Regional
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment