Spacex's Starship Reaches Orbit, Deploys 26 Next-Generation Starlink Satellites

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) SpaceX achieved a major milestone in space exploration on Monday as its Starship spacecraft successfully reached orbit, marking another significant step in the company's efforts to develop a fully reusable launch system capable of supporting future missions to the Moon and Mars.

The launch was not without challenges. During the ascent phase, one of the vehicle's six Raptor Vacuum (RVac) engines shut down, creating tense moments for mission controllers.

However, after reviewing the performance and health of the remaining engines, engineers decided to proceed with the mission and continue the spacecraft's journey into orbit.

According to SpaceX, Starship is scheduled to complete six orbits around Earth during a flight lasting about 10 hours before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean west of Chile.

"All 26 Starlink V3 operational satellites deployed and operating nominally," it said in a post on social media platform X.

A key objective of the mission was the deployment of 26 Starlink V3 satellites, the latest generation of SpaceX's internet constellation. The company said the new satellites are expected to significantly improve connectivity speeds, network reliability and overall system capacity worldwide.

The Starlink V3 satellites represent a major technological upgrade over previous generations. SpaceX said each satellite is designed to support up to 1 terabit per second (Tbps) of downlink capacity and 160 gigabits per second (Gbps) of uplink capacity, translating into a tenfold increase in downlink capability and a 22-fold improvement in uplink performance compared with the Starlink V2 satellites.

Following deployment from Starship, the satellites will unfold their antennas, extend solar arrays and establish initial communications with ground stations and the broader Starlink network through radio frequency and laser links. They will then use onboard thrusters to gradually raise their operational orbit.

The enhanced performance of the V3 satellites is supported by next-generation beamforming chips developed by SpaceX. The upgraded technology enables more efficient routing of data traffic across multiple beams and increases modem throughput capacity by 64 times compared with earlier systems.

The company said this will help serve customers more efficiently in both heavily populated urban areas and remote regions while dynamically adjusting network capacity to meet demand.