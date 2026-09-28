FOO Embeds AI Across Fintech Development Lifecycle

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, September 2026 – FOO, the UAE-headquartered B2B fintech solutions provider is applying AI technology throughout its processes and in its product development teams. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

As financial institutions explore how AI will reshape financial services, FOO has embedded AI across its development lifecycle, from pre-sales and requirements analysis through planning, development, testing and documentation, as part of a wider approach to improving how financial technology is designed and delivered.

As AI moves from experimentation into practical application across financial services, the ability to use the technology effectively is increasingly becoming a competitive requirement. For FOO, this means looking beyond individual AI tools and embedding AI into the workflows where it can deliver repeatable, measurable operational value, while maintaining human oversight throughout.

In pre-sales and requirements analysis, FOO uses AI to support teams in processing and analyzing client requirements, Request for Proposal (RFPs), and other project inputs. AI-assisted agentic workflows help specialists compare requirements against FOO's existing product capabilities, identify areas that may require configuration or customization, and structure information for further analysis and planning. Final decisions remain with FOO's product, business, and engineering specialists.

Across development, AI-assisted tools support coding, code review, debugging, and testing, with AI also integrated into development pipelines to assess work against defined checks and requirements. The technology supports automated testing and contributes to documentation and release materials, helping reduce manual effort and improve consistency across the development process. FOO measures the operational impact of these workflows through indicators including development, code review, and testing time, alongside quality measures, such as defect rates.

Rami Fatayri, Head of Development at FOO, said:“Our approach is not about introducing one generic AI tool across the business. We look at how our teams actually work, where repetitive or time-intensive tasks exist, and where AI can meaningfully support that process. From there, we build and adapt skills and tools around those specific needs. This allows AI to become part of the workflow rather than something that sits alongside it.”

Human oversight remains central to this approach. AI-assisted outputs are reviewed by FOO specialists for accuracy, quality, omissions, and alignment with the intended requirement. Those reviews also become part of a continuous learning process: gaps and lessons identified by teams are used to refine skills, strengthen checks and improve subsequent AI-assisted work.

“Human review is not simply a final check. It feeds the next cycle. We review what AI produced, understand what worked and what was missed, and use those learnings to continuously improve the skills and checks behind the process. In that sense, our people and our AI capabilities are learning together,” added Rami.

The approach also extends beyond software development. FOO's AI team works with different functions to identify recurring needs and develop tailored tools and skills to support their workflows. This includes areas such as planning, documentation, and other knowledge-intensive tasks, with new use cases developed as teams identify opportunities where AI can add practical value.

Ghady Rayess, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FOO, said:“AI is revolutionizing the way fintech companies operate and build products. AI is being embedded across the entire product lifecycle, and as adoption moves from experimentation to execution, fintechs need to deploy the technology strategically to deliver genuine value. The key to leading AI innovation and securing commercial benefits is building new tools into well-defined processes, and working with partners that ensure the right governance, security and human oversight is in place. The organisations that get this right will have a competitive advantage due to an improved product offering and more efficient and effective services.”

FOO's experience with AI internally is also informing its longer-term product direction. The company is exploring partnerships with specialist AI providers and AI-enabled capabilities within its 2027 product roadmap.

About FOO:

FOO is an award-winning, B2B Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider, headquartered in the UAE, that specializes in empowering businesses through digital transformation. FOO provides innovative fintech solutions, built entirely in-house, that optimize digital capabilities for clients across diverse industries and enable them to deliver an unparalleled user experience.

FOO works with banks, fintech companies and key retailers across the MENA region, including Mastercard, Visa, BENEFIT, Zain Group, PwC and MAF. FOO's innovative platform is modular, built on digital micro-services that can be assembled to meet the specific requirements of each client. This approach, coupled with extensive regional experience, enables FOO to create super-personalized digital products with a fast time to market. FOO's key products include solutions for remittances, digital wallets, tokenized transactions, fully automated micro-lending and BNPL.