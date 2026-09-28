Gulfhost 2026 To Spotlight Next-Generation Technology And Equipment Powering MENA's Expanding Hospitality And Foodservice Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 6th edition will unite global manufacturers, hospitality and foodservice leaders in Dubai, bringing together the solutions, expertise and investment shaping MENA's rapidly expanding foodservice sector. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE, September 2026: MENA's hospitality and foodservice sectors are entering a significant phase of expansion, creating growing demand for the equipment, technology and operational solutions needed to develop, expand and modernise foodservice businesses. The region's hospitality market, estimated at US$310 billion in 2025, is forecast to surpass US$487 billion by 2032, while the MENA foodservice market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% through 2032, spanning restaurants, QSRs, catering, hotels and institutional foodservice. As operators scale and upgrade, they are also navigating rising labour, energy and operating costs, making automation, AI, energy efficiency and smarter kitchen workflows increasingly important to improving productivity, consistency and sustainability.

Against this backdrop, GulfHost returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 3–5 November 2026, bringing leading equipment manufacturers and solution providers together with senior buyers from across MENA. The sixth edition will serve professionals across hospitality, QSRs, cloud kitchens, healthcare, aviation, education, supermarkets and institutional foodservice, from F&B directors and executive chefs to procurement leaders, investors, kitchen designers and technical specialists. The three-day show attracts senior professionals from leading operators including Accor, Al-Futtaim, Choithrams, Emirates Flight Catering, Hilton, Jollibee, McDonald's, Radisson Hotel Group, Spinneys, Sunset Hospitality Group and The Ritz-Carlton, connecting them with the latest commercial cooking and kitchen equipment, refrigeration, café and beverage technology, tableware, furnishings, automation and energy-efficient solutions, alongside the expertise needed to improve and optimise their operations.

Mark Napier, Vice President, GulfHost, inD, stated:“The next phase of growth for hospitality and foodservice in MENA will not be defined by expansion alone, but by how effectively operators adapt to the pressures that come with it. Labour availability, operating costs, energy consumption and the demand for greater consistency are forcing businesses to rethink how their kitchens and operations work. Smart foodservice equipment has a critical role to play here – from intelligent cooking and automated processes to connected, energy-efficient systems that help operators do more with less.

It is not simply about adopting new technology, but about investing in equipment that can make businesses more productive, efficient and resilient. GulfHost 2026 brings the industry together around that opportunity, giving operators direct access to the solutions, expertise and partners that can help turn these priorities into practical business outcomes.”

Global manufacturers meet MENA's growing demand

GulfHost 2026 will bring leading global and regional manufacturers face-to-face with buyers sourcing equipment and technology for new developments, refurbishments and operational upgrades across MENA. Participation from Italy, France, USA, Spain, UAE, Portugal, China, Türkiye and other major manufacturing hubs will give buyers access to a broad range of international and regional solutions in one place.

James Russell, Sales Director – Middle East, UNOX, said:“The industry is evolving fast, and operators need smarter solutions that deliver greater efficiency, consistency and control. GulfHost is the essential meeting place to experience the innovations shaping the future of professional kitchens, connect with industry decision-makers and build partnerships that drive real business growth. At UNOX, we are showcasing intelligent cooking technology designed to streamline production, ensure consistently high-quality results and give culinary teams greater freedom to create.”

Confirmed participants include Middleby Corporation, Ali Group, UNOX, Welbilt, ETS Nord, Henny Penny, Tecnoeka, Habtoor International and Falcon Professional. First-time exhibitors including ETS Nord, Hinode, Samixir, Studio 54, Al Naseeb Kitchen, Solo Ibake, REPA Middle East, Alla France and Whip It will further expand the choice available to buyers.

Michele Romano, Business & Brand Development Director EMEA-APAC, Ali Group, stated:“GulfHost is the region's most important trade show. We're showcasing advanced equipment designed to significantly reduce energy and water consumption, helping operators lower costs, improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions while building more sustainable businesses. For visitors looking to future-proof their operations, this is where the right solutions and partnerships come together.”

One Venue, Four Powerful Industry Events:

This year, GulfHost will be co-located with Gulfood Manufacturing, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East, creating an integrated platform spanning food manufacturing, retail, private label and hospitality. This wider ecosystem will enable visitors to compare more suppliers, discover cross-sector solutions and build partnerships across the value chain in a single trip.

Registration Now Open:

Trade professionals can now register for GulfHost 2026. To learn more and secure your complimentary pass, visit: #038;utm_medium=allmedia&utm_campaign=press-release-1.