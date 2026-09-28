Dubai Esports & Games Festival Returns In April 2027

Registration is now open for organisations and businesses to be part of the festival as a sponsor or exhibitor

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The sixth edition will run for 17 days from 9 to 25 April 2027, with an expanded programme spanning gaming, esports, education and industry engagementDubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026: Dubai Esports & Games Festival DEF will return from 9 to 25 April 2027, with its sixth edition offering a dynamic mix of immersive entertainment, interactive family-friendly activities, gaming and cutting-edge technology experiences.

Following the success of the 2026 epic edition, next year's highly anticipated festival will build on DEF's growing role in bringing together gaming communities, industry, talent and education, while accelerating the development of Dubai's gaming and esports ecosystem. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DEF 2027 is set to take the experience to the next level, with an expanded citywide programme bringing more ways to play, compete, learn and connect. Among the new highlights is the Dubai Games Week alongside enhanced education, esports and industry-focused experiences.

Closing out DEF 2027 will be its flagship event, GameExpo, returning from 23 to 25 April 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The three-day event will bring together the best of gaming and esports, from high-energy competitions and community experiences to immersive entertainment and industry engagement with an expanded programme planned for 2027.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="399" height="238" data-bit="iit" />

With eight months to go until the festival begins in April 2027, organisations and industry brands who want to be part of the 17-day spectacle either as a sponsor or exhibitor can register their interest by clicking here.

The announcement of the DEF 2027 dates follows the success of DEF 2026, which welcomed more than 43,000 visitors and saw prizes worth AED 1 million awarded across the festival's gaming, esports, and cosplay competitions.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said:“The Dubai Esports & Games Festival has established itself as an important platform for Dubai's growing gaming and

esports ecosystem. Its return from 9 to 25 April 2027 gives us another opportunity to showcase how gaming connects entertainment, education and economic opportunity across the city. Building on the success of the fifth edition, DEF 2027 will further expand opportunities for players, fans, students, talent and industry professionals to engage, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and our continued efforts to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for gaming, esports and digital innovation.

“Organisations and brands have played a big role in the success of previous DEF editions and 2027 will be no different. We invite companies to be part of DEF 2027 and help boost the growth of the gaming industry in Dubai.”

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2027) takes place from 9 to 25 April 2027. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to support the growth of the gaming and esports ecosystem while strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and gaming. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.