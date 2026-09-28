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1,338 Kilometers On A Single Charge: Miko Marczyk Sets A Guinness World Record In The Audi A6 Sportback E-Tron
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 2026: In rallying, every second counts for Miko Marczyk – but in his recent Guinness World Record, every watt-hour mattered. Driving an Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance, the reigning European Rally Champion covered 1,338 kilometers across Poland on a single battery charge. The final energy consumption figure was just 7.09 kWh per 100 kilometers. But what made this drive possible? Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Along the Vistula to the Baltic Sea: The record drive began on September 11 at 1:55 a.m. and took Marczyk across Poland along the Vistula, via Krakow, Sandomierz, Warsaw, Toruń, and Grudziądz to Hel on the Baltic Sea – and back along the same route. Marczyk drove the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron in regular traffic, with many stretches during rush hour, at an average temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. In the early morning in Grudziądz, the thermometer showed just seven degrees Celsius. More than 45 hours after the start, the drive ended between Toruń and Ciechocinek, having covered1,338 kilometers. Volkswagen Financial Services supported the project; Marczyk is a brand ambassador for the company. “For the record attempt, I drove the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance. The car delivers 367 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. Its battery has a net capacity of 94.9 kWh, complemented by an exceptionally low drag coefficient. There is enormous potential in that. Even for me, a result of 1,338 kilometers was a pleasant surprise,” says Marczyk. How do you get from 777 kilometers to a world record? The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance has a WLTP range of up to 777 kilometers – thanks to the intelligent interplay of aerodynamics, the powertrain, and thermal management. With a consistent focus on efficiency, Marczyk secured both his entry in the Guinness World Records and a range of 1,338 km. The world-record holder reveals how to make full use of the car's potential:
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Get to know your car – its characteristics, driving modes, systems, and behavior under different conditions.
Make the best possible use of regenerative braking – recovering energy during deceleration is one of the keys to efficient electric driving.
Check tire pressure – the correct pressure reduces rolling resistance and helps lower energy consumption.
Read the road and drive smoothly – anticipate what lies ahead and avoid unnecessary acceleration and abrupt braking.
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