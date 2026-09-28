ASUS To Showcase AI-Enabled Commercial Solutions At AI Everything Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The company will highlight its commercial portfolio made for the enterprise and government sectors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September, 2026 – ASUS has announced its participation at AI Everything Abu Dhabi from 6–7 October 2026, at ADNEC Centre. Driven by the idea of“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities,” a wide range of AI-powered business solutions supporting organizations with smarter, more efficient, and secure ways of working will be showcased.

“We are pleased to be back at AI Everything and to contribute to the conversation around how AI can deliver practical value for organisations. With businesses across the UAE exploring new ways to adopt AI, ASUS is focused on providing secure, intelligent computing solutions that can support practical use cases and help turn AI capabilities into meaningful business outcomes,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) at ASUS.“AI is becoming a fundamental part of how organisations work across the UAE. Through our commercial portfolio, ASUS is helping organisations bring AI closer to users and turn its potential into everyday productivity and innovation.”

ASUS will bring together its latest products designed for different business needs and working environments. These include the ExpertBook series, lightweight and durable business computers that feature AI capabilities and long battery life. Also present are the ExpertCentre desktops that are reliable powerhouses made with quality components and sturdy construction, plus strong security features. Lastly, there are the All-in-One (AiO) PCs that combine simplicity and sophistication in an all-in-one device. All these products will highlight key capabilities across AI performance, productivity, security, manageability, and durability. Visitors at their booth will get to try out the ExpertBook Ultra and experience its premium design, durable build quality, and AI productivity features.

ASUS is designing its commercial devices that can support how organizations work and operate today. As AI becomes an integral part of workflows, the company ensures that its products are designed to support AI-enabled tasks and evolving business needs. This is made possible through dedicated NPUs that can process AI tasks on-device, and enterprise-grade security for a more flexible and future‐ready computing environment.

ASUS also continues to advance its sustainability efforts by incorporating environmental considerations across product design and manufacturing. This includes the use of more sustainable materials in products and packaging, alongside compliance with standards such as EPEAT and ENERGY STAR 8.0.

Key executives, representatives, and stakeholders from ASUS will be present at their booth in Hall 2, B40 to engage with customers, partners, and industry professionals.

About ASUS:

ASUS (2357) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.