HONOR's Middle East Breakthrough: From Smartphone Challenger To 2Nd Largest Smartphone Vendor In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,September 2026: There is a particular kind of result that tells you more than a good quarter does: growth in a market that is contracting. It strips away the usual explanations. Rising tides, seasonal demand, a category-wide upgrade cycle none of them apply when everyone else is moving backwards. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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That is the position HONOR found itself in through 2026. According to Omdia, the Middle East smartphone market declined 13% year on year in the first half. HONOR grew 35%, the only leading brand in the region to grow at all, and moved into second place. The first quarter had already delivered 73% growth.

Winning the middle, market by market:

The commercial engine was the mid-to-high-end. In the $300–500 price band, HONOR took a 24% share in the first quarter of 2026, growth of 130% year over year that put it within striking distance of Samsung in the segment.

Individual products did the work. The HONOR X9d is built around durability and battery life, a proposition that translates unusually well across the region's climate and became a top seller in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The HONOR 600 Series delivered double-digit growth in what the company calls the accessible flagship segment.

The UAE: premium proving ground:

HONOR has increasingly proved that UAE is its home-ground for the most premium.

The retail build-out has been deliberate. HONOR opened its first UAE Experience Store at Dubai Festival City Mall, followed by Abu Dhabi's first authorised experience store and service centre, then Al Reem Mall, and in January 2026 a store at BurJuman in Dubai.

That framing is the point. The UAE stores are designed to sell the ecosystem - laptops, tablets, wearables, connected devices - to a market with high disposable income, dense mall culture and consumers who will pay for premium when they can touch it first. In a country where the smartphone market itself is barely growing, ecosystem attachment is where the incremental revenue lives.

Building the AI Device Ecosystem:

HONOR now describes itself as an AI device ecosystem company rather than a smartphone manufacturer, under a strategy it calls the ALPHA PLAN, a progression from intelligent phone, to intelligent ecosystem, to what it terms an intelligent world.

Its most visible proof point is the Robot Phone, which pairs on-device AI with an integrated robotic gimbal so the device can move, track a subject and respond to its surroundings rather than waiting to be instructed, with imaging developed alongside ARRI, a company that has spent more than a century in professional cinema. The wider roadmap extends to AI glasses, robotics and PCs.

The strategic argument is that intelligence is becoming commoditised in software, and the differentiation moves to hardware capable of sustaining it - battery density, thermal management, durability. In a region where heat and dust are operating conditions rather than edge cases, that argument lands more naturally than it might elsewhere.

The bigger story is that HONOR's regional expansion is no longer being driven by smartphones alone. From growing retail and ecosystem presence in the UAE, to a broader AI strategy showcased at LEAP, the company is building the infrastructure for its next phase. The question now is how far that momentum can extend as HONOR moves from being a fast-growing smartphone brand to becoming a broader AI device ecosystem across the Middle East and Africa.