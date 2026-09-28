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Arada Submits Planning Applications For Aed12bn Thameside West, Unlocking Nearly 1,500 Homes, Affordable Housing And New Waterfront Park At East London Regeneration Project
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The master developer has projects valued at $42 billion, with operations in the UAE, the UK, Syria and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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First two buildings of the development to deliver 100% affordable housing
Landscape-led masterplan designed to open up the site for Londoners for the first time, strengthening the connection between the Thames and the Royal Docks
The master developer has projects valued at $42 billion, with operations in the UAE, the UK, Syria and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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