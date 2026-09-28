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Arada Submits Planning Applications For Aed12bn Thameside West, Unlocking Nearly 1,500 Homes, Affordable Housing And New Waterfront Park At East London Regeneration Project

Arada Submits Planning Applications For Aed12bn Thameside West, Unlocking Nearly 1,500 Homes, Affordable Housing And New Waterfront Park At East London Regeneration Project


2026-09-28 10:47:05
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    First two buildings of the development to deliver 100% affordable housing Landscape-led masterplan designed to open up the site for Londoners for the first time, strengthening the connection between the Thames and the Royal Docks
Dubai, United Arab Emirates:September 2026 – Arada, the leading international master developer, has submitted a series of planning applications to the London Borough of Newham to advance the delivery of Thameside West, one of London's largest and most ambitious regeneration projects, with proposals that would unlock the delivery of affordable housing and connect the area between the Thames and Royal Docks for the first time. Spanning over 47 acres in London's Royal Docks, Thameside West has a Gross Development Value of AED12 billion, with the potential to deliver at least 5,000 homes as part of a vibrant new district of East London. Building on the existing hybrid planning permission, the plans set out Arada's landscape-led approach to the first stage of the project. This stage comprises nearly 1,500 new homes across six buildings, the first two of which will now be 100% social rent and will include three and four bedroom family homes. The plans are also designed to improve the permeability between buildings, which are organised around a network of streets, gardens, parks and shared spaces. New ground floor units facing onto the park will provide space for amenities, such as cafes and restaurants. A coherent architectural character has been applied, which responds to the individual positioning of each building along the dock-facing edge, park and Bell Lane, which now forms part of the site. At the heart of the proposals will be a new seven-acre park, alongside around 1,000 new trees, creating a greener, more biodiverse environment for residents and the wider community. The park will serve both recreational and everyday needs, framed by smaller gardens and planted edges to enhance biodiversity, as well as dedicated play spaces including adventure-filled woodland areas, play trails and play-on-the-way spaces. This is further complemented by a kilometre of active waterfront and a riverside walk along Bell Lane, which marks the south-east border of the site. A community design group of 20 local residents is working with Arada to help shape a section of park around local needs. A series of workshops is now underway, giving residents the opportunity to share local knowledge, explore ideas and inform the design of a welcoming and inclusive public space. Accessible public realm and landscaping sit at the heart of Arada's vision for Thameside West, creating a new destination for recreation, leisure and community use and forging a new connection between the Thames and the Royal Docks. The rich industrial heritage of Silvertown will be woven into the design through the use of ropework-inspired detailing and paths. This underscores Arada's commitment to unlocking and delivering high quality, genuinely affordable new homes that meet local need with a focus on nature and wellbeing. Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said:“Thameside West is a landscape-led masterplan, composed by nature, open to all and made for London. This is London's next social gateway: a new riverfront neighbourhood inspired by the future, where local life meets global ambition once again and where homes, wellness, water, culture and community are connected by design. “This is one of London's most significant remaining riverfront regeneration opportunities – more than 5,000 homes, over one kilometre of river frontage and over six hectares of publicly accessible amenity. We have the ambition to create more than a new residential district. Thameside West is planned as a neighbourhood within the city, not an enclave at its edge: a new piece of East London where the quality of everyday London life comes first.” Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, said:“Tackling London's housing crisis is the Mayor's top priority and Thameside West will help deliver the new homes Londoners deserve, including much needed social rent and family housing. “By combining affordability, high-quality design and generous green spaces, Thameside West will transform a key brownfield site in the Royal Docks into a thriving new neighbourhood and help build a better, fairer London for everyone.” Situated across the river from Greenwich Peninsula and Canary Wharf, with Royal Victoria Dock, City Hall, Excel and Silvertown to the north and east, Thameside West sits at the meeting point of the Thames, the Royal Docks and some of London's most significant transport, cultural and regeneration infrastructure. Arada is progressing design development with Transport of London (TfL) on a new DLR station, a major piece of public infrastructure, which it is intended to open in time for the arrival of the site's first residents. The DLR is one of UK's busiest light rail routes with 97.8 million passenger journeys recorded during the year ended March 2025. The wider area is well served by public transport, and a new station will offer enhanced accessibility for future Thameside West residents and nearby neighbours and businesses. Thameside West is being brought forward in partnership with the Greater London Authority's (GLA) Royal Docks Team, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering new homes, public infrastructure and long-term economic growth across the Royal Docks. Global architecture firm Gensler, global built environment consultancy Arup, and landscape architects Planit are advising on the scheme. About Arada: One of the world's fastest-growing master developers, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has projects valued at $42 billion, with operations in the UAE, the UK, Syria and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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