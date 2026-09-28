26 Letters From Sheikh Mohammed To Family, Citizens Compiled In New Book Out October 1

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From lessons on how rulers should govern to deeply personal reflections on marriage and family, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's new book moves between intimate memories and sharply worded thoughts on leadership, justice, ambition, cities and the responsibilities that come with power.

The Letters, the second part of Lessons from Life, brings together 26 letters addressed by the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to his children, family, team, fellow citizens and the world.

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The Arabic edition will be available in major bookstores across the UAE from October 1, while the English edition will follow on October 15.

The book draws on nearly six decades of public service, with Sheikh Mohammed revisiting experiences, decisions and lessons that shaped his approach to government, leadership and nation-building.

When introducing the book earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed said he wrote the letters as he approached 60 years of public service, explaining that lives may pass but ideas can endure. He said the aim was also to leave behind something that could shorten the road for those who would carry responsibility after his generation.

The excerpts he has shared since then offer an early glimpse of the breadth of the book.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. 'My brother, friend and companion'

The first letter is to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whom Sheikh Mohammed addresses with unmistakable warmth as his“brother, friend and companion on the journey”.

He recalls seeing in him the wisdom, compassion and foresight of Sheikh Zayed, and writes of knowing him across different roles: as a field commander, a statesman, a humanitarian and, ultimately, President of the UAE.

The letter is also a tribute to what he has built for future generations, from security and education to economic opportunity. For Sheikh Mohammed, one of Sheikh Mohamed's greatest achievements is the confidence and optimism UAE children feel about their future.

The letter to Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is both affectionate and exacting. Sheikh Mohammed writes with pride about his son's closeness to people, humility and sense of duty, but the heart of the message is about the weight of leadership.

Drawing on nearly 60 years in government, he urges Sheikh Hamdan to listen before judging, show mercy before punishing and stay close to the people he serves. He also warns against injustice, flattery and unchecked trust, stressing that those around a leader must never appear to be above the law.

'The quiet strength with which I face the world'

The letter to Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum is the most personal of those shared so far. Sheikh Mohammed looks back on 47 years together, describing her as his companion, the pillar of his home and the“quiet strength” beside him through every stage of life.

He credits her with shaping their children's humility, compassion and devotion to the country, and reflects on family as the truest form of legacy. A wife, he writes, is not merely a partner, but the foundation, balance and memory of a family.

'The story is in the mindset, not the geography'

In his letter to Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Mohammed writes with the pride of a father and the confidence of a leader handing responsibility to the next generation.

He praises his son's calm nature, sound judgement and dedication, saying his presence beside him brings reassurance about Dubai's future. From there, the letter opens into a reflection on cities: that lasting prosperity comes from attracting ambition, talent and ideas, and from protecting the openness, energy and spirit of enterprise that have shaped Dubai.

'To those who walked with me'

In his letter to his team, Sheikh Mohammed's tone is one of gratitude. He thanks those who worked alongside him to deliver plans, serve people and push the country forward, paying tribute to those who“devoted their lives to making people happy” and worked day and night in service of the nation.

But the message is also forward-looking. He reflects on how leadership must evolve in an age of rapid change, urging institutions to keep learning, adapting and moving faster. Artificial intelligence, he writes, can help shorten the distance between an idea and its execution.

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