Holcim And National Development Consortium Sign Strategic Mou To Advance Integrated, Sustainable Development Across The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategic MoU unites engineering, technology, and low-carbon construction from project inception to deliver resilient, future-ready developments. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026 - Holcim UAE and the National Development Consortium (NDC) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive an integrated approach to large-scale infrastructure across the Emirates. The partnership unites capabilities across the project value chain to deliver more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready developments.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to move beyond fragmented project models, where engineering, technology, sustainability, and operations often function in isolation, toward a unified execution framework aligned from day one.

Through the MoU, Holcim UAE and NDC will connect key stakeholders across the development ecosystem, including developers, government authorities, technical specialists, industrial operators, and strategic investors. The partnership will focus on high-impact projects where infrastructure, technology, and long-term operational value intersect.

Anna Griffin said:““The UAE has built a world-class ecosystem across development, engineering, technology, and infrastructure. The opportunity now is to connect these capabilities more effectively. Our partnership with NDC integrates the right expertise, solutions, and stakeholders from project inception to deliver superior outcomes-an essential step toward building the resilient, sustainable cities of tomorrow.”

The partnership will target several strategic growth areas identified by NDC, including sustainable infrastructure, smart industrial hubs, food security and agriculture, green logistics and warehousing, workforce accommodation, and circular economy assets.

Within this broader ecosystem, Holcim will contribute its expertise in sustainable construction and circularity, anchored by its core philosophy of“Building Cities from Cities.” Through urban mining, Holcim recovers and upcycles construction and demolition waste directly back into new high-performance building materials. This is supported by low-carbon building solutions such as ECOPlanet cement and ECOPact concrete, alongside circular technology platforms including ECOCycle® and GeoCycle. Together, these capabilities enable projects to reduce carbon emissions, improve resource efficiency, and embed true circularity across the built environment.

By embedding sustainability early in the master-planning phase, Holcim UAE and NDC will ensure environmental performance, construction waste processing, and water efficiency are embedded into project design rather than added retrospectively.

For NDC, the partnership supports its vision of developing infrastructure-led, sustainability-driven and execution-focused projects, with a focus on strategic relevance, clear execution logic, commercial and operational viability, measurable sustainability value and potential for scalability.

The alliance directly aligns with the UAE's broader economic objectives, supporting the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Operation 300bn by demonstrating how value-chain coordination unlocks a more sustainable next generation of national infrastructure.

Through value-chain coordination, the partnership aims to accelerate the delivery of smarter, greener, and more resilient development for the UAE.

About Holcim:

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong.