Centre Asks Govt Employees To Join 'Run For Unity' On October 31

MHA Issues Memorandum

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Central government has asked for voluntary participation of all government employees in the 'Run for Unity' event being organised at the end of next month.

In an Office Memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested various offices and departments under the Central government as well as ministries, encouraging their officers to voluntarily participate in the event to ensure maximum participation in the 'Run for Unity' event to be held in the morning hours on October 31, 2026. The event will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here in the National Capital on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to grace the occasion. Shah's participation is expected to mark the central government-led observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas through the 'Run for Unity' programme.

"The undersigned is directed to say that on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas", a 'Run for Unity' is being organized on 31st October, 2026 (Saturday) at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium... It is requested that officers/officials of the Ministries/Departments be encouraged to voluntarily participate in the said event to ensure maximum participation," the memorandum issued on September 25 reads.

Circular Sent to Top Government Offices

The communication has been addressed to the Secretaries of all Ministries and Departments of the Central government, as well as various constitutional and government offices, including the President's Secretariat, Vice President's Secretariat, Prime Minister's Office, Supreme Court, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Cabinet Secretariat, Union Public Service Commission, Central Vigilance Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General of India and NITI Aayog. Copies of the memorandum have also been marked to the offices of the Home Minister and Ministers of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, besides the offices of Union Ministers and Ministers of State. The Ministry has also directed the concerned section to upload the memorandum on e-Office and the MHA website.

About Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day is observed on October 31 every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The 'Run for Unity' is being organised as part of the observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Event Details and Purpose

It is a nationwide public run held annually to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, honouring the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. The event promotes national integration, peace, harmony, and physical fitness. Citizens of all ages, students, police personnel, and community leaders participate in the event. Mass community runs, unity pledges, and exhibitions highlighting Patel's life and contributions to nation-building.

The MHA communication called for voluntary participation by government officials and employees to ensure maximum participation in the event. The event is scheduled to begin at 7.20 am and conclude at 7.55 am, while participants have been instructed to arrive at the venue more than an hour before the start of the programme. (ANI)

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