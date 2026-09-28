'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' Title Track To Release On Gandhi Jayanti

The makers of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story' are set to release the film's title track in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on Gandhi Jayanti. The song comes after the release of the film's first track, 'Rubaru', which was a romantic number.

More About the Song and its Theme

Unlike the first song, the title track features a faster beat, combining traditional instruments with modern music.

According to the makers, the song has been composed with a mix of melody, vocals and dance beats.

The track is expected to be part of the film's music release ahead of its theatrical debut.

According to a press release, the film's production team said the song was created around themes of cultural roots and national pride, while keeping its music suitable for celebrations.

Cast, Crew and Release Details

'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story' is produced by Sammy Nanwani and directed by Indrajit Lankesh. The film features Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats in the lead roles, along with Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev and Vikram Kochhar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Dhingra (@gauravdhingra_official) The title track will be available on major music streaming platforms and Sammy's Music digital channel from October 2.

Produced by Sammy Nanwani and directed by Indrajit Lankesh under the banner of Sammy's Entertainment, the movie features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Indira Tiwari, Upasana Singh, Ehsan Khan, Pooja Katyal, Ajit Shidhaye, Ankiith Arora, Rajveer Singh, Nanak Singh, Kartikey Malviya, Fatima Ayesha Khan and Garima Agarwal.

The film is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)