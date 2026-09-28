YSRCP Slams Media For Calling Protesting Employees 'Ganja Batch'

YSRCP Condemns Media for 'Insulting' Protesting Employees

YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Shankar strongly condemned sections of the media for allegedly insulting government employees who staged a protest seeking resolution of their legitimate demands. According to a release, he alleged that employees were derogatorily described as a“blade batch” and“ganja batch,” and criticised those who, in the name of journalism, were indulging in brokerage and ridiculing people for securing government jobs.

Many Village and Ward Secretariat employees are highly qualified B.Tech, M.Tech and postgraduate degree holders, and branding them in such offensive terms was shameful, he said. Siva Shankar questioned whether those making such remarks from television studios had the courage to repeat them directly before the employees.

He asked whether everyone who raises a voice against the government would now be branded a“ganja batch” by the yellow media. He pointed out that major government employees' associations had also recently staged protests over their demands and asked whether the same derogatory labels would be applied to them as well.

He demanded legal action against media organisations and individuals who allegedly insulted government employees. The government should immediately address the genuine grievances of its employees and withdraw the cases registered against those who participated in the protests, Siva Shankar said.

YSRCP Alleges Discrimination Under New Govt

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders alleged that Dalits, the poor and other weaker sections were facing increasing discrimination and suppression under the Andhra Pradesh coalition government and vowed to continue fighting what they described as anti-people policies.

The YSRCP leaders were speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahakavi Gurram Jashuva and revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the YSRCP Central Office. Party leaders and cadres paid floral tributes to both icons and recalled their contribution to social justice, equality and freedom.

YSRCP leaders said the previous government under party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given priority to education, welfare, political representation, social dignity and protection for weaker and marginalised communities. They contrasted this with the present government, saying Dalits, SCs, BCs and minorities were facing growing insecurity and that law and order had deteriorated, particularly affecting women and disadvantaged sections. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)