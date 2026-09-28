CNC Custom Parts Machining: What Information The Supplier Actually Needs

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2026 7:14 pm - For R&D projects, product prototypes, and new product development, custom CNC machining is often a crucial step in transforming design drawings into physical parts.

3D File + Dimensioned 2D Drawing

For complex CNC parts, 3D CAD models and 2D engineering drawings serve different purposes and are not interchangeable.

3D models such as STEP and IGES can fully display the spatial geometry of a part. The machining plant can use the model to determine the part's dimensions, cavity structure, tool accessibility, machining direction, and possible clamping methods, and accordingly assess whether CNC milling, turning, wire EDM, or other machining processes are suitable.

However, 3D models cannot always clearly express which dimensions are critical.

2D engineering drawings, on the other hand, can further clarify the part's dimensions, tolerances, surface roughness, thread requirements, geometric tolerances, and special process requirements. For example, a hole may simply be a hole in a 3D model, but an engineering drawing can clearly specify its diameter tolerance, positional accuracy, perpendicularity to the reference plane, and final surface quality.

Therefore, for custom parts with precision requirements, relatively complete technical documentation typically includes:

3D CAD model + dimensioned 2D engineering drawings.

If complete 2D drawings cannot be provided temporarily, key dimensions, tolerances, surface treatments, and special testing requirements should at least be clearly marked to prevent suppliers from producing according to default processing standards.

Material - Grade, Condition, And Treatment

Material information is a crucial part of CNC quoting and production.

“Aluminum alloy,”“steel,” and“plastic” only represent broad material categories, not complete material specifications. Different grades of materials can vary significantly in hardness, strength, thermal conductivity, machinability, cost, and subsequent processing methods.

Therefore, when submitting CNC machining requirements, it's best to specify the following information:

Material name and specific grade

Material condition, e.g., T6, annealed, or pre-hardened

Raw material form, e.g., bar, sheet, casting, forging, or extruded profile

Whether material certification is required

Whether heat treatment is required

Whether surface treatments such as anodizing, plating, passivation, or nitriding are required.

For aerospace, automotive, and other industries with high material traceability requirements, material batch, furnace batch number, or material certification documents may also be necessary.

If the engineer cannot determine the material grade, do not simply tell the machining plant to“use a material similar to the original part.”

A more effective approach is to describe the actual operating conditions of the part, such as operating temperature, load, exposure to corrosive media, weight reduction requirements, and electrical conductivity requirements. Professional CNC suppliers can assist in recommending suitable materials based on these conditions.

custom CNC machining

Tolerances

In CNC custom parts machining, a very common problem is over-specifying tolerances.

Some R&D projects, to ensure part accuracy, specify very strict tolerances for numerous dimensions on engineering drawings. However, if these dimensions do not actually affect the part's assembly or function, excessively high precision requirements can actually increase machining costs and production cycles.

For example, a diameter that determines the fit between a shaft and a bearing may require strict control, while an external length that is not involved in assembly may only require standard dimensional tolerances.

Therefore, a more reasonable approach is to distinguish between functional and non-functional dimensions.

Dimensions that typically require strict control include:

* The fit between a shaft and a bearing

* The fit between a pin hole and a locating pin

* Sealing surface dimensions

* Hole spacing that affects assembly

* Threads of a specific fit grade

* Critical dimensions affecting part movement or positioning.

For these critical features, dimensional tolerances can be specified individually or geometric tolerance control can be performed using GD&T.

For ordinary dimensions that do not affect the part's function, the general tolerances specified on the drawing can be used.

This approach not only meets actual functional requirements but also avoids increasing unnecessary machining costs in pursuit of“full-dimensional high precision.”

Quantity And Use Context

The quantity of parts to be manufactured not only affects the price but also the supplier's choice of machining process.

One or two prototype parts and dozens of trial pieces should generally not employ the same production strategy.

For a small number of prototypes, suppliers typically prioritize reducing tooling investment and clamping time, and completing machining quickly using conventional tools and existing equipment.

As the quantity increases to the small-batch trial production stage, designing dedicated fixtures, optimizing toolpaths, and establishing a more systematic inspection process may become more valuable.

Therefore, when requesting a quote, don't just tell the supplier“CNC machining is required,” but also specify: How many parts need to be machined?

The more accurate the quantity, the easier it is for the supplier to develop a reasonable machining plan and quote.

The final use of the parts should also be communicated to the machining plant.

Besides quantity, the actual purpose of the parts is equally important.

The machining and inspection requirements for the same CNC part may be completely different if it is only used for dimensional verification versus if it is used for actual functional testing.

If the part is only used to confirm the shape and assembly relationship, standard dimensional control may be sufficient.

If a part needs to withstand actual working loads, pressure, or temperature, then the material grade, critical dimensions, and surface treatment require more stringent control.

If the part is ultimately to be delivered to a customer, participate in certification testing, or enter a formal product validation process, then requirements such as material certification, dimensional inspection reports, and batch traceability should also be clearly defined before processing begins.

Can I Still Get A Quote Without Complete Drawings?

Yes, but the accuracy of the quote will usually be affected.

If there's only a 3D model, the processing plant can still assess material usage, processing methods, and approximate processing time based on the model, but it may not be able to accurately determine critical tolerances, surface treatment, and inspection requirements.

If there's only a physical sample and no 3D model, reverse engineering is usually required. The processing plant may need to obtain part data through coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), 3D scanning, etc., and then build a CAD model.

This method is certainly feasible, but it increases the initial workload and project timeline.

Therefore, if you already have CAD data, it's best to provide a complete digital model and engineering drawings directly, rather than having the processing plant perform reverse engineering from scratch.