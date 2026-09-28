Powerhome Flagship 1-Phase SCR Power Regulator Brings Reliable Thyristor Power Control

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2026 8:59 pm - PowerHome announces its flagship single-phase SCR power regulator, built for accurate industrial power and temperature control. Supporting 220V/380V wide-voltage input and multiple analog control signals.

PowerHome, a trusted online supplier of industrial power control products, today highlights its flagship single?phase SCR power regulator, engineered to deliver stable, precise power regulation for industrial heating and thermal management applications in manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Industrial thermal processes demand consistent power delivery to maintain product quality, yet many traditional control units struggle with voltage fluctuations, slow response, and insufficient protection. PowerHome's single?phase SCR power regulator addresses these pain points, bringing dependable thyristor?based power control to resistive heating systems.

The single?phase SCR power regulator supports a wide AC operating range from 180V to 430V, compatible with both 220V single?phase and 380V two?phase power supplies. It accepts multiple standard control signals: 4–20mA, 0–5VDC and 0–10VDC, allowing seamless integration with PLC, temperature controllers and other industrial automation systems without complicated modification. Operators can also opt for manual adjustment via a 2?10k? potentiometer for on?site commissioning flexibility.

Engineered specifically for resistive heating loads, the unit adopts phase?shift triggering technology to achieve smooth, stepless voltage adjustment. Built?in quick?acting fuse delivers solid overcurrent defence, paired with an integrated cooling fan to sustain performance under continuous heavy?duty cycles. Its compact integrated structure simplifies cabinet installation and routine maintenance, making it a cost?effective choice for electric furnaces, industrial ovens, drying tunnels, plastic machinery, packaging equipment and other thermal processing machinery.

“Our single?phase SCR power regulator is our flagship power control product, designed around the real challenges our customers face every day,” said Leo Carter, Product Specialist at PowerHome.“Many factory operators need tight temperature control for heating processes, and inconsistent power directly leads to defective products and wasted energy. This SCR regulator delivers fast response and highly stable output thanks to its linear phase?shift control circuit. It is simple to wire, easy to tune, and comes with comprehensive built?in protection to reduce downtime. We have optimized it for long continuous operation, which is critical for 24/7 industrial production lines. Whether customers are upgrading old control systems or building brand?new thermal equipment, this unit offers reliable performance at a competitive price.”

The SCR power regulator is offered in four current grades: 25A, 40A, 75A and 90A, enabling buyers to match exact load requirements. It minimizes power fluctuation and improves temperature uniformity, helping manufacturing operators cut energy consumption, reduce reject rates and boost overall production stability. Every unit passes strict functional testing before shipment to guarantee consistent quality for global buyers.

Complete dimensional drawings, wiring schematics and full technical specifications are available for system designers and integrators. PowerHome's engineering team stands ready to offer professional pre?sales and after?sales technical support to assist with product selection, wiring configuration and application troubleshooting. More product information can be found at:

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