ADHD Lifespan's Amy Cheung To Explore Support Between ADHD Appointments

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2026 9:25 pm - ADHD Lifespan co-founder Amy Cheung will explore how families, educators, clinicians, workplaces and digital tools can contribute to ongoing ADHD support between appointments at the 2026 Global ADHD Conference.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 28 September 2026 - ADHD Lifespan Clinic & Training Academy co-founder Amy Cheung will explore how clinicians, teachers, families and digital supports can contribute to ongoing support for people with ADHD across different stages of life when she presents at the 2026 Global ADHD Conference on 2 October.

Her presentation,“ADHD Doesn't Happen One Hour Every Six Months: Building Support Between Appointments,” will look beyond the consulting room at the everyday environments in which ADHD is experienced, including home, school, work and community settings.

Traditional healthcare is often structured around appointments. For people living with ADHD, however, much of everyday life takes place between those appointments.

Amy will discuss how clinicians, families, educators, employers and technology can contribute to a more connected approach to support, while recognising that each person's circumstances and support needs are different.

“An appointment is one part of the ADHD journey, but it is not where the journey ends,” said Cheung.“The real question is what support looks like in the days, weeks and months between appointments, and how the people around someone with ADHD can contribute to that support.”

The presentation draws on ADHD Lifespan Clinic & Training Academy's work across different ADHD-related settings and its developing education programs for professionals, educators and families.

This includes training designed to build practical understanding of ADHD in different settings. The Academy's education work currently includes professional learning for teachers, with further courses and resources being developed for parents and other groups involved in supporting people with ADHD.

The presentation considers the different settings in which ADHD can affect daily life, including home, education, work and healthcare, and the different forms of support that may be relevant in each setting. A child may move between clinical care, home and school, while an adult may navigate healthcare alongside family responsibilities and employment.

The presentation will also consider the potential role of digital tools in connecting support between appointments, alongside the importance of human relationships and practical understanding.

The Global ADHD Conference is a free online event bringing together experts and people with lived experience from around the world. The 2026 conference runs across 28 hours on 1–2 October, following the sun across multiple time zones.

Amy Cheung's presentation is scheduled for 2 October at 12:00pm AEST.

Registration for the free Global ADHD Conference is available through the official Global ADHD Conference website.

More information about Amy Cheung's presentation and ADHD Lifespan Clinic & Training Academy's related resources is available through the ADHD Lifespan Global ADHD Conference page.

About ADHD Lifespan Clinic & Training Academy

ADHD Lifespan Clinic & Training Academy provides clinical services and education focused on ADHD across different stages of life. Its Academy develops learning resources for people involved in supporting individuals with ADHD, including educators, families and professionals.

For more information, visit ADHD Lifespan Clinic and Academy.

Media Contact:

Amy Cheung

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