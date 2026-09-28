Explore The Latest Electronics Manufacturing Technologies And AI-Powered Transformation This October

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2026 10:52 pm - NEPCON ASIA 2026 will bring together 600+ exhibitors, 200+ new products, and global industry leaders to showcase electronics manufacturing innovations, sourcing opportunities, and emerging technologies.

NEPCON ASIA 2026, Asia's leading electronics manufacturing exhibition, will take place October 27–29, 2026, at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World, Bao'an). The event will bring together the latest products, technologies and manufacturing solutions across PCBA and SMT, smart factories, semiconductor packaging and testing, optical modules, automotive electronics, touch and display, embodied intelligence and factory facilities, providing industry professionals with a comprehensive platform to explore new technologies, identify suppliers and stay ahead of emerging manufacturing trends.

Discover What's New Across the Electronics Manufacturing Industry

With an expected 100,000 sqm of exhibition space, NEPCON ASIA 2026 will connect the electronics manufacturing value chain from electronic components and PCBA to automation and embodied intelligence, offering visitors an integrated view of the technologies shaping next-generation manufacturing.

NEPCON ASIA 2026 is seeing record international participation, with 2,000+ overseas visitors already pre-registered and the number of confirmed international visitor groups reaching a new high. Delegations and buyer groups are coming from key markets across Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hungary and Bulgaria. Participating companies include Stockholm Precision Tools, Saaketh Electrocircuit, FESHAN PHILIPPINES, CHIPTRONICS, Novitec, KNK Vietnam, Reball Technology and others.

International visitors can also benefit from China's increasingly convenient entry policies. Nationals of Japan, South Korea and many European countries are eligible for visa-free stays of up to 30 days for qualifying short-term activities, while travelers from 57 countries can access the 240-hour transit visa-free policy. These measures make it easier for overseas buyers and industry professionals to combine business, sourcing and networking opportunities in Shenzhen.

The growing number of international visitors and organized delegations highlights NEPCON ASIA's expanding role as a platform for global sourcing, supplier discovery and cross-border business connections within China's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The show will bring together 600+ leading exhibitors and brands, including ASMPT, Fuji, Panasonic, Yamaha, Hanwha, Omron, TRI, Koh Young, Kurtz Ersa and Nordson, among others, showcasing advanced equipment and solutions designed to help manufacturers improve production efficiency, optimize processes and strengthen supply chain capabilities.

More Than 200 New Products and Solutions to Be Unveiled

NEPCON ASIA 2026 will spotlight innovations across high-growth sectors including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, AI hardware such as AI toys, smart glasses and AI servers, optical modules, solar photovoltaics, industrial automation, mobile devices, home appliances, computers and peripherals, new energy, smart home and wearable technologies, as well as aerospace and defense electronics.

More than 200 new products and solutions are expected to be unveiled across PCBA assembly equipment, automation, robotics and intelligent manufacturing technologies, giving visitors an opportunity to discover new solutions and evaluate technologies for production upgrades and process innovation.

Industry Insights Across AI Computing, Optical Communications and Smart Manufacturing

The event will feature a comprehensive conference programme covering some of the industry's most closely watched topics, including smart manufacturing, 6G communications, electronics reliability, optical communications, low-carbon technologies, AI computing applications, automotive electronics, smart factories, AI-powered automation, warehousing and logistics, embodied intelligence, machine vision, and business opportunities in Southeast Asian and Eastern European markets.

These sessions will bring together industry experts and practitioners to share insights into emerging technologies, manufacturing applications and evolving market opportunities.

Explore Four High-Growth Manufacturing Themes

Four dedicated focus areas will highlight AI computing, optical modules, automotive electronics and factory facilities, combining specialized showcases, industry conferences and B2B matchmaking.

The thematic programmes will address emerging opportunities across the manufacturing ecosystem, from high-speed optical connectivity and AI computing infrastructure to intelligent automotive technologies and advanced factory facilities, helping industry professionals identify relevant technologies, suppliers and potential business partners.

One Visit, Broader Industry Connections

Held as part of ITWA(Industrial Technology World Asia),NEPCON ASIA 2026 will connect visitors with a broader manufacturing ecosystem spanning an expected 180,000 sqm of exhibition space and 3,600+ Total Exhibitor Number (500 international brands).

The concurrent exhibitions will extend beyond electronics manufacturing to cover semiconductor packaging and testing, machine vision, smart factories, intelligent vehicles, advanced materials, embodied intelligence and AI + AR smart glasses, creating opportunities for cross-industry sourcing, technology exchange and business collaboration.

Connect with Global Electronics Manufacturing Professionals

NEPCON ASIA 2026 will also provide dedicated opportunities for international networking, including the SMTA International Forum and international electronics industry networking events. Electronics manufacturing professionals from Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and other international markets will gather in Shenzhen to exchange market insights, explore technologies and build new business connections.

With its combination of new product launches, technology showcases, industry insights, cross-industry connections and international networking, NEPCON ASIA 2026 is set to provide global electronics manufacturing professionals with a closer look at the technologies and opportunities shaping the next stage of the industry.

Pre-registration Now Open

Industry professionals are invited to register for NEPCON ASIA 2026, taking place October 27–29 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an). Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the full electronics manufacturing chain in a single visit and experience cutting-edge innovation and high-end manufacturing firsthand.