Theedigital Surpasses 120 Google Reviews, Solidifying Its Position As The Highest-Rated Raleigh Web Design And Digital Marketing Agency

MENAFN - GetNews)"TheeDigital Reaches 120 Google Reviews"The milestone reflects more than 22 years of helping businesses across the Triangle and nationwide strengthen their online presence.

Raleigh, N.C. - September 28, 2026 - TheeDigital is celebrating a new milestone of becoming the highest-rated digital marketing and web design agency in Raleigh. The company has received over 120 Google Business reviews and maintains a 4.9-star rating.

The feedback comes from businesses in Raleigh, throughout the surrounding Triangle, and across the country. Reviewers represent newer companies beginning to build an online presence and longtime clients that have worked with TheeDigital for years as their marketing needs evolve.

As an established Raleigh digital marketing agency, TheeDigital works with businesses on their websites and the marketing that supports them. This includes SEO, AI search optimization, paid ads, content creation, and more. The reviews show what that work looks like from the client's perspective. Better leads and search visibility come up often, but so do communication, responsiveness, useful advice, and ongoing support after a website launches or a campaign gets underway.

Carolina Outdoor Lighting Professionals works with TheeDigital on its website, SEO, Google Ads, and business listing. In its review, the Raleigh lighting design company wrote that TheeDigital is“extremely helpful in all areas, helping us get better leads, giving our customers a great first impression with our website, and making our overall online presence better.”

The review mentions Marketing Director Leslie by name, saying she has been“tremendous getting us where we want to be.” It also points to her insightful monthly meetings and ability to make more complex technical work easier to understand. That kind of detail reflects the direct, collaborative relationships TheeDigital aims to build with its clients.

Max Delfini, Marketing Director at Seci Construction, Inc., focused on the roofing company's website transformation and Google Business presence, identifying Melissa, TheeDigital's Lead Project Manager, and her team as doing“an outstanding job transforming our digital presence into a masterpiece.”

In another review, Jeff Cooper of Steward Ingram & Cooper, PLLC, highlighted what happened after his Raleigh CPA firm's website was completed, stating that“TheeDigital has been great at getting content to our website that is timely, relevant and driving traffic to our site.” Cooper credited the company's Marketing Department Director, Lauren, and Digital Marketing Manager, Rebecca, as being integral in providing suggestions and keeping the firm informed throughout the website launch, new content creation, search strategy, and ongoing business priorities.

The names that consistently appear throughout those reviews are significant. TheeDigital's work is built around direct collaboration with marketing specialists, project managers, designers, and developers.

The pace of new reviews has also increased over time. Since Google reviews launched in 2009, TheeDigital has averaged roughly 7 reviews per year. The most recent annual count reached 15, more than double that pace.

That increase gives the 120-review milestone additional context. The company is not only carrying a substantial history of client feedback; businesses are continuing to add new reviews at a faster pace than the historical average.

The reviews also sit alongside other third-party credentials and industry recognition. TheeDigital is a Google Partner, a HubSpot Agency Partner, Otterly AI partner, and a Meta Business Partner. The company maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and also received Top Digital Agency recognition from UpCity Marketplace. These distinctions add another layer of outside validation to more than two decades of web design and marketing work.

Reaching 120 Google reviews is a milestone, but the businesses behind those reviews are what give the number meaning.

Richard Horvath, owner and president of TheeDigital, said,“Every review we receive represents a client relationship and the work our team has put into understanding that business, its goals, and its customers.”

With more than 120 reviews, a 4.9-star rating, growing review momentum, and recognition from major marketing platforms, TheeDigital welcomes its reputation as one of the leading web design and digital marketing agencies in Raleigh and the Triangle. The volume and quality of that feedback give prospective clients another measure of trust when choosing a marketing partner to work with.

About TheeDigital

TheeDigital is a Raleigh web design and digital marketing agency serving businesses throughout the Triangle and nationwide. Since 2004, the company has worked with more than 1,000 businesses on web design and development, SEO, AI search optimization, paid advertising, content creation, local search, and ongoing marketing strategy.