(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at Annual Shareholder Meeting September 28, 2026 9:25 AM EDT | Source: Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting (the " Meeting ") of the Company's shareholders held on September 25, 2026, as described in the Company's information circular dated August 11, 2026 (the " Circular "), were approved. A summary of the results is set out below: Number of Directors: set the number of directors at four (4). Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the Circular were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:



Votes For % For Withheld / Abstain % Withheld / Abstain John Lee 11,792,385 96.866% 381,535 3.134% Greg Hall 11,791,275 96.857% 382,645 3.143% Douglas Flett 11,762,041 96.617% 411,879 3.383% Anthony Garson 11,721,551 96.284% 452,369 3.716%

Approved the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.

For more information on the voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results which is available at

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company that optioned the Robinson-Lasher zinc-germanium-gallium project in Kentucky located near a proposed US$7.4 billion smelter. The Company also operates the Apuradita silver project in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661

...

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Source: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.