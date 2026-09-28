Silver Elephant Shareholders Pass All Resolutions At Annual Shareholder Meeting
|
|Votes For
|% For
|Withheld / Abstain
|% Withheld / Abstain
|John Lee
|11,792,385
|96.866%
|381,535
|3.134%
|Greg Hall
|11,791,275
|96.857%
|382,645
|3.143%
|Douglas Flett
|11,762,041
|96.617%
|411,879
|3.383%
|Anthony Garson
|11,721,551
|96.284%
|452,369
|3.716%
- Approved the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.
For more information on the voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results which is available at
About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company that optioned the Robinson-Lasher zinc-germanium-gallium project in Kentucky located near a proposed US$7.4 billion smelter. The Company also operates the Apuradita silver project in Bolivia.
Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"John Lee"
CEO and Executive Chairman
For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661
...
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To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
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