MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ember Origin Launches AI Platform for Entrepreneurs, Surpasses 1,000 Sign-Ups Within Two Weeks of Commercial Launch Platform combines multiple AI models and specialized agents to support founders' decision-making

September 28, 2026 10:31 AM EDT | Source: PRNews OU

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Ember Origin, an AI company founded by Joffroy Louchart, today announced that its platform, available at ember, has surpassed 1,000 sign-ups within two weeks of its commercial launch in June 2026. The platform is designed to help early-stage founders and small businesses assess their project, identify priorities and automate tasks through a team of specialized AI agents.







Joffroy Louchart, founder of Ember Origin

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Ember Origin is aimed at early-stage founders, bootstrapped entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises. Founders can share a business plan, pitch deck or specific business challenge. The platform analyzes the strength of the project, identifies blind spots, prioritizes next steps and assigns dedicated agents to tasks that can be automated.

Multi-model orchestration

Rather than relying on a single AI model, Ember Origin combines its own technology stack with an orchestration layer that brings together several large language models and purpose-built agents, selected according to the context, task and business objective. The platform is model-agnostic and adapts as the AI landscape evolves.

Example use cases

Investor preparation: By analyzing a founder's business model and metrics, the platform can flag gaps, such as an undefined Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), before the founder approaches investors. Prospecting: The "Find Clients" feature identifies leads based on buying signals, such as recent funding rounds, relevant hires or public statements, rather than producing a static contact list.

Market context

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 34.7% of U.S. businesses founded in 2013 were still operating ten years later. In France, Insee data indicates that in certain sectors, one in three companies ceases operations within five years. CB Insights ' analysis of more than 400 funded startups that have shut down since 2023 identifies poor product-market fit, poor timing and unsustainable unit economics as recurring causes.

"Entrepreneurship remains under-equipped when it comes to trajectory," said Joffroy Louchart, founder of Ember Origin. "A general-purpose AI answers a question. Ember Origin follows the evolution of a project over time."

Ember Origin's approach is built on four principles: entrepreneurial experience, specialization in entrepreneurship, tracking of a project's trajectory over time, and coordinated multi-agent orchestration. The company plans to continue developing the platform based on how entrepreneurs use it.

About Ember Origin

Ember Origin is an AI company that develops an entrepreneurial intelligence platform for founders and their teams. Founded by Joffroy Louchart, in 2025, and based in Paris, the company combines proprietary technology with a multi-model orchestration layer and specialized AI agents to support founders' decisions and automate business tasks. Learn more at ember.

Media Contact

Lauren Schmidt

Founding US Lead

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Source: PRNews OU