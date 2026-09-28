5 Ways To Make A Difference In Your Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Communities are strengthened every day by local organizations working to address challenges close to home, whether that's helping families access food, supporting students, expanding opportunity or providing essential resources to those who need them most. Often operating with limited resources, these organizations are finding practical solutions that make a meaningful difference in neighborhoods and communities across the country.

Many of these efforts happen quietly, powered by people who volunteer their time, share their expertise, donate resources or simply help spread awareness of causes they care about.

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For individuals looking to make a difference where they live, community involvement doesn't have to start with a large commitment. Consider these five options to get involved.

Give Your Time

Giving your time is one of the most direct ways to support organizations serving your community. Whether it's packing meals, mentoring young people or participating in neighborhood cleanups, volunteering allows people to contribute directly while gaining a deeper understanding of local needs.

Share Your Skills

Nonprofits often need specialized skills in addition to hands-on volunteer support. Communications support, technology expertise, event planning, photography, financial guidance and other professional skills can help organizations expand their reach and strengthen their operations. Contributing the skills you've developed can often be just as valuable as donating time or resources.

Tap Into Your Workplace

Many employers offer opportunities to support causes that matter to their employees, such as volunteer programs, community grants or other charitable opportunities.

In communities across the country, local nonprofits can receive support through programs like the PepsiCo Foundation's Community Impact Awards, where employees can nominate nonprofit organizations in their local communities for grant funding. Since 2022, the program has invested more than $3.7 million into organizations working on issues ranging from food access to education and community development.

“Across North America, there are organizations showing up every day for their communities, often without recognition and with limited resources,” said Monica Bauer, SVP of social impact, PepsiCo and president of the PepsiCo Foundation.“The Community Impact Awards help shine a light on organizations that are creating opportunities, solving local challenges and making a real difference in people's lives. What makes this program special is that the recognition comes from PepsiCo associates who know these organizations firsthand and have seen their impact up close.”

This year, 100 organizations across the U.S. and Canada received $500,000 total in grants and teamed up with their respective nominating employees for volunteer activities supporting their missions, giving employees another opportunity to engage directly.

Give What You Can

Financial contributions are a valuable way to give back, but they aren't the only option. Many organizations need non-monetary donations such as school supplies, canned goods, clothing, toys and technology. Before collecting items, check with organizations to learn what is most needed and how contributions can make the greatest impact.

Use Your Voice

One person can make a difference. When that person gets a friend or family member involved, more people can discover and support organizations doing important work. Sharing a nonprofit's mission on social media, inviting others to volunteer or connecting people with causes you care about can help organizations reach new supporters and expand their impact.

Making a difference doesn't require doing everything at once. Whether you contribute your time, skills, resources or advocacy, small actions can help make a big impact over time.

Across the U.S., nonprofit organizations are helping improve lives, create opportunities and respond to community needs every day. Their work is a reminder that meaningful change often starts locally with people willing to get involved.

Learn more about how individuals and organizations can help address some of the most pressing needs in their communities by visiting PepsiCo.com/about/social-impact.

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