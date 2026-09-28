YSS Shareholder Alert: York Space Systems Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Satellite programs are not paid for hardware alone. The action alleges York Space Systems launched Tranche 1 spacecraft before mission and payload software was finished, debugging code in orbit, and that this operational shortfall preceded the loss of the customer behind 96% of Company revenue

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) securities of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

THE NUMBERS: YSS dropped approximately $7 per share during intraday trading on May 11, 2026 on unusually heavy volume, and by the commencement of the action traded as low as $9.33, a decline of over 70% ($24.67 per share) from the $34.00 offering price. Investors have until October 30, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Launch Schedule Management and the Space Development Agency

York manufactures satellites, but what the Space Development Agency buys is mission capability, which depends on flight and payload software that works once the spacecraft separates from the rocket. As set forth in the complaint, York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched, and former employees described software being debugged on orbit through over-the-air updates so launch dates would not slip. It is alleged that the same schedule pressure drove testing shortcuts on the production floor, and that this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's SDA contracts that investors were not told about.

Alleged Software Readiness Impact by the Numbers



96% of fiscal 2025 revenue was derived from projects contracted under the SDA, concentrating the entire operational risk in one customer.

Fiscal 2025 revenue rose $133 million, or 52%, to $386 million, driven primarily by completion against two Transport Layer Tranche 2 contracts.

York delivered 21 Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites to orbit out of the 42 it was contracted to provide.

On March 26, 2026, the SDA was reported to be roughly three months behind schedule on the Tranche 1 optical mesh network and taking a "strategic pause" on further launches.

Offering materials described a modular architecture in which the M-CLASS shared approximately 75% of hardware and 95% of software with prior platforms; the filing states former employees characterized the platform as "made to order" and one described the pitch as "false advertising." In April 2026, the Spring 2026 Space Force budget restructured the Transport Layer program and immediately halted Tranche 3 payments the Company had described as an incumbent position.

Attorney Comment

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the readiness of York's flight and payload software before these spacecraft ever left the ground. Public filings described proven, scalable technology while, as alleged, mission-critical code was still being completed on orbit." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the YSS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the YSS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges York Space Systems made materially false or misleading statements regarding the functionality and readiness of its satellite mission and payload software and the maturity of its purportedly modular, scalable platform during the Class Period. When the restructuring of the SDA Transport Layer program, the halt to Tranche 3 funding, and reports that satellites launched with incomplete software were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did York Space Systems allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 29, 2026 to May 11, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the YSS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do YSS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my YSS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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