DKS Shareholder Alert: November 3, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In DICK's SPORTING GOODS, INC. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action traces a twelve-month sequence of DICK'S Sporting Goods statements about the Foot Locker integration, from the September 2025 deal close to the August 2026 guidance cut that preceded a $55.02 per-share decline

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

DKS shares closed at $124.31 on August 25, 2026, after falling $55.02 per share, approximately 30%, in a single session. Investors have until November 3, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Chronology of Material Events

Between the closing of the $2.5 billion Foot Locker transaction and the second-quarter 2026 earnings release, the filing states, defendants delivered a sequence of confident representations about the acquired chain's inventory position and margin trajectory.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



September 8, 2025: The Company announced completion of the $2.5 billion Foot Locker acquisition and stated it was "now positioned to become a global leader in the sports retail industry at the intersection of sport and culture."

November 25, 2025: On the third-quarter call, management described its first priority as clearing unproductive inventory and rightsizing underperforming stores, targeting an inflection point by back-to-school 2026.

April 8, 2026: At a retail investor forum, management told analysts to expect margin rate expansion at Foot Locker as part of returning that business to profitability.

May 27, 2026: Asked about promotional conditions on the first-quarter 2026 call, management said there was "nothing on the horizon that we're particularly concerned about." August 25, 2026: Second-quarter results showed Foot Locker revenue of $1.73 billion against estimates of $1.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.53 against estimates of $3.76. Full-year consolidated net sales guidance was cut to $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion from $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion, and Foot Locker proforma comparable sales guidance was cut to negative 2.0% to 0.0% from prior growth of 1.5% to 3%.

The Ninety-Day Reversal

Roughly ninety days separated the May reassurance from the August guidance reduction, as set forth in the complaint. The Company reported that marketplace conditions had become "increasingly promotional" and that the impact was more significant at Foot Locker because of its greater exposure to legacy footwear silhouettes. Baird described the guidance reduction as a surprise given management's "bullish tone relatively recently."

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The compressed interval between the Company's reassurances in May 2026 and its guidance reduction in August raises questions for investors." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DKS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the DKS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Foot Locker acquisition, including assurances that Foot Locker's inventory and promotional challenges had been resolved when the business allegedly remained dependent on stagnant legacy footwear, during the Class Period. When the Company reported second-quarter 2026 results showing Foot Locker revenue of $1.73 billion and cut full-year guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from September 8, 2025 to August 24, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the DKS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do DKS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my DKS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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