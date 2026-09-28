FCEL Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fuelcell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors who purchased FuelCell Energy stock between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026 retain specific rights under the federal securities laws, following a class action alleging the Company did not disclose that its production rate was running far below the level needed to cover the contractual pricing of its Fit Energy agreement

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

FCEL closed at a Class Period high of $36.01 per share on June 30, 2026. On September 2, 2026, shares fell $2.68, or 15.69%, to close at $14.40 on unusually heavy volume after the Company reported a net loss of $45.3 million and $17.0 million in charges tied to Phase 0 of the Fit Energy agreement. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by November 10, 2026.

Rights Held by Every FCEL Class Period Purchaser

Every investor who bought FuelCell securities during the Class Period is automatically a member of the proposed class if the case proceeds, whether or not they ever contact a law firm. The action alleges that purchasers paid prices that did not reflect the Company's reported annualized production rate of approximately 37.1 MW, a level the Company described as below the volume at which it expected its cost structure to align with market-based pricing.

What Class Period Purchasers Are Entitled To



Membership in the proposed class without any filing, payment, or court appearance

The right to seek appointment as lead plaintiff and direct how the litigation is conducted

The right to have trading records reviewed at no cost to assess potential eligibility

The right to participate in any recovery obtained for the class, even without serving as lead plaintiff

The right to select their own counsel rather than accept a firm chosen by others The right to do nothing now and still preserve absent class member status

Why Eligibility Turns on Purchase Dates, Not Share Count

There is no minimum position size. Plaintiffs contend that FuelCell securities traded at artificially inflated prices from the June 24, 2026 announcement of the up-to-380 MW capital equipment purchase agreement until the fiscal third quarter results reported revenue of $33.0 million, down approximately 29% year over year, and a gross loss of $(24.5) million. Eligibility depends on when shares were purchased and whether a loss was sustained, not on whether the shares are still held.

"Shareholders who bought FCEL during this window have rights regardless of the size of their position. The complaint alleges that investors were not told the production rate was below the level required under the Fit Energy pricing terms, and those allegations will be tested in court." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until November 10, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FCEL Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the FCEL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FCEL stock or securities between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the FCEL lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 10, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did FCEL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15.69%, a decline of $2.68 per share, after the Company disclosed fiscal third quarter 2026 results including a $45.3 million net loss and $17.0 million in charges reflecting contractual pricing provisions tied to Phase 0 of the Fit Energy CEPA. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do FCEL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my FCEL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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