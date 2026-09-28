Associa Expands Community Member Value With Auto Loan Refinancing Offer From Auto Approve

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, is expanding the value it delivers to community members with a new auto loan refinancing offer from Auto Approve. The national auto refinancing company helps eligible drivers compare lender options, identify potential savings, and simplify the refinancing process from start to finish.

Through the offer, Associa community members may be eligible to save $125 to $500 per month on their auto loan, receive a $150 Amazon gift card when their refinance funds, and skip up to three payments while their new loan is finalized.

“Many homeowners do not realize their auto loan may be one of the easiest monthly expenses to revisit,” said Peter Wright, CMO of Auto Approve.“We are proud to work with Associa to help community members explore whether refinancing could lower their payment, improve their loan terms or create additional breathing room in their household budget.”

Auto Approve specializes in auto loan refinancing for homeowners across the country. The company shops loans across a national lender network, helps identify the best available rate a borrower qualifies for and manages the paperwork from application through title transfer. Associa community members can check their rate in about two minutes, with no Social Security number required at that step and no impact to their credit score.

The offer is designed to make the refinancing experience convenient and accessible. Auto Approve coordinates with the current lender, manages title work and prepares the necessary documents, allowing eligible borrowers to complete the process from home without a dealership visit or trip to the bank.

“Coming Home Media Group is focused on helping brands connect with homeowners in ways that are useful, relevant and aligned with the realities of everyday life,” said Jennifer Shannon, CMCA, AMS, president of Coming Home Media Group.“This offer brings Associa community members access to a resource that may help them uncover savings and make more informed decisions about an important household expense.”

Associa community members can learn more by visiting autoapprove.com/associa or calling 844-405-8494.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit

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