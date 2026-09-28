BIDU UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Baidu, Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged AI-Powered Business Growth Misrepresentations: the lawsuit contends Baidu overstated the ability of its AI revenue to offset a rapidly deteriorating legacy search advertising business.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026, raising AI revenue growth disclosure securities fraud allegations. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Baidu American Depositary Shares declined $13.25 per share, or 12.73%, in a single session on August 18, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 13, 2026.

The Alleged AI Revenue Growth Disclosure Failures at the Center of the Action

Online Marketing Services, Baidu's legacy search advertising franchise, accounted for roughly 53.1% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2025 while falling 17.6% year over year, according to the lawsuit. Management told the market that AI revenue was absorbing that decline, reporting AI-powered business revenue of roughly RMB 10 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up more than 50% year over year, and more than RMB 13.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 49%.

The complaint alleges those representations overstated the capacity of the AI transition to mitigate the legacy deterioration, and that total revenue was reasonably likely to decline regardless.

How the Alleged Overstatement Affected Reported Financials

For the second quarter of 2026, the AI-powered business fell 8% quarter over quarter to RMB 12.5 billion, with year-over-year growth decelerating from 49% to 25%. Its largest component, AI Cloud Infra, fell 17% quarter over quarter from RMB 8.8 billion to RMB 7.3 billion, while Legacy Business revenue fell 23% year over year to RMB 10.4 billion.

Key AI Revenue Disclosure Allegations for Shareholders



The lawsuit contends Baidu overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in legacy online marketing.

The complaint alleges that Baidu overstated the ability of growth in AI Cloud and related AI initiatives to offset declines in its legacy business.

Total revenue decreased 3% year over year for fiscal 2025 to RMB 129.1 billion ($18.46 billion), the action claims, despite the offset narrative.

Segment figures supporting the AI-powered revenue presentation were derived from internal management accounts that were not audited. Annual report language stated the Company was not aware of trends reasonably likely to materially and adversely affect total revenue, which the lawsuit challenges.

"This case presents important questions about revenue-mix disclosure obligations in the AI infrastructure sector, where a fast-growing segment is presented as an offset to a shrinking core business. The complaint alleges investors were told AI growth was cushioning the legacy decline while total revenue was reasonably likely to fall." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BIDU Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BIDU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BIDU stock or securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the BIDU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 13, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did BIDU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 12.73%, a decline of $13.25 per share, after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 results showing the AI-powered business fell 8% quarter over quarter while Legacy Business revenue fell 23% year over year. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What do BIDU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BIDU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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