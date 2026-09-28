ASTS UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts AST Spacemobile, Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important notice regarding alleged capital sufficiency misrepresentations at AST SpaceMobile: the lawsuit contends shareholders were assured the Company's cash position was adequate while escalating capital requirements allegedly drove roughly $3.0 billion in convertible note offerings and repeated dilution.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

ASTS shares fell roughly $11.30 per share, or about 17%, on July 16, 2026, after the Company announced its third $1.0 billion convertible note offering in under nine months. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by November 13, 2026.

The Alleged Capital Sufficiency Methodology

Throughout the Class Period, AST's annual and quarterly reports stated that cash on hand would be sufficient to meet anticipated working capital needs, planned operating expenses, and capital expenditures for the next 12 months. Those filings carried Sarbanes-Oxley certifications. The complaint alleges that framing understated how often, and at what scale, the Company would return to the capital markets to fund its satellite program.

How Escalating Capital Requirements Allegedly Affected Reported Liquidity

According to the complaint, reported liquidity climbed from nearly $1.0 billion pro forma in March 2025 to more than $3.2 billion pro forma as of September 30, 2025. The lawsuit contends shareholders absorbed dilution that had not been signaled to them.

Key Capital Sufficiency Allegations for Shareholders



October 21, 2025: a convertible senior note offering priced at $1.0 billion, increased from an initially announced $850.0 million.

February 11, 2026: a second $1.0 billion convertible offering, with an initial conversion price of approximately $116.30 per share.

July 15, 2026: a third $1.0 billion convertible offering due 2034, with an initial conversion price of approximately $79.57 per share.

The complaint alleges successive capital raises reflected mounting share dilution for existing holders. Public filings repeatedly described cash on hand as sufficient for the following 12 months, the complaint alleges.

"This case presents important questions about capital adequacy disclosure obligations in the satellite communications sector. The complaint alleges investors were assured existing resources were sufficient while the Company allegedly required billions of dollars in additional convertible debt. Shareholders are entitled to accurate information about how ambitious growth plans will be financed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ASTS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ASTS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ASTS stock or securities between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ASTS stock drop? A: The complaint tracks a series of 5 declines: on September 9, 2025, the stock declined $3.86 per share (9.47%); on October 22, 2025, $7.26 per share (9.24%); on January 7, 2026, $11.76 per share (12.06%); on February 12, 2026, $14.70 per share (15.17%); and on July 16, 2026, the stock fell $11.30 per share (17.04%).

Q: What court was the ASTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Midland/Odessa Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do ASTS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my ASTS shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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