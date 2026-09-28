LINC Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lincoln Educational Services raised its full year student start growth guidance to 10% to 14% on May 11, 2026. Three months later the Company reported second quarter starts grew approximately 1% despite enrollment growing 9% and LINC shares lost $10.22 in a single session

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

LINC closed at a Class Period high of $55.68 on July 7, 2026. On August 10, 2026, the stock fell $10.22, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 on unusually heavy trading volume. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is November 10, 2026.

The Promise

On May 11, 2026, the Company projected a year of accelerating growth. First quarter student starts had grown 19.5% to 5,500, average student population was up 18.2%, revenue reached $144.0 million, and 2026 guidance was raised to reflect what management described as strong results and current trends. The Company also pointed investors toward 2030 objectives of $850 million in revenue and $150 million of EBITDA.

The Reality

Results revealed on August 10, 2026 told a different story. Second quarter enrollment grew approximately 9%, but student starts increased only about 1%, because a lower percentage of enrolled students converted into students who actually began class. The Company reported that lower start volume contributed to a higher cost per start, and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million for the quarter trailed the $15.5 million posted three months earlier.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Promised: full-year 2026 student start growth of 10% to 14%, a target raised on May 11, 2026. Actual: roughly 1% start growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Promised trajectory: 19.5% first quarter start growth to 5,500 students. Actual: approximately one percentage point of start growth the following quarter.

The gap: about 9% enrollment growth translated into about 1% start growth, a spread the lawsuit alleges was not disclosed to investors.

Profitability: Adjusted EBITDA slipped from $15.5 million to $12.7 million as lower start volume drove cost per start higher. Share price: from a $55.68 Class Period high on July 7, 2026 to a $30.77 close on August 10, 2026.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint contends that during the Class Period defendants failed to disclose that the admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start, that the Company was experiencing a significant drop in starts relative to enrollment, and that positive statements about Lincoln's business and prospects therefore lacked a reasonable basis. The gap demonstrates, plaintiffs allege, that shares traded at artificially inflated prices until the second quarter results were released.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint here contends that a full-year start growth target of 10% to 14% was presented to the market while enrolled students were allegedly not converting into actual attendance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until November 10, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LINC Lawsuit

Q: How much did LINC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.93%, a decline of $10.22 per share, after the Company disclosed that second quarter student starts grew only about 1% despite roughly 9% enrollment growth. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LINC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lincoln Educational Services made materially false or misleading statements regarding its student start growth outlook and the effectiveness of its admissions process in converting enrolled students into actual attendees during the Class Period. When the second quarter conversion shortfall was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Lincoln Educational Services allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 11, 2026 to August 9, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do LINC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my LINC shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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