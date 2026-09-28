BBB National Programs Names Ahmad Akbari As Vice President, National Partners And Business Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBB National Programs today announced that Ahmad Akbari, a business and financial services executive with more than 25 years of experience across national operations, private banking, consumer and business banking, and financial consulting, has joined the organization as Vice President, Business Development and National Partners. The announcement was made by BBB National Programs President & CEO, Eric D. Reicin.

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs today announced that Ahmad Akbari, a business and financial services executive with more than 25 years of experience across national operations, private banking, consumer and business banking, and financial consulting, has joined the organization as Vice President, Business Development and National Partners. The announcement was made by BBB National Programs President & CEO, Eric D. Reicin.

Effective immediately, Akbari will take on a key leadership role focused on strengthening BBB National Programs' relationships with its growing National Partner community, expanding participation across its more than 20 programs, and identifying new opportunities to engage businesses and other stakeholders in advancing trust in the marketplace.

“I am pleased to welcome Ahmad to BBB National Programs, the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation,” said Reicin.“Ahmad brings a strong combination of business development experience, operational leadership, relationship-building skills, and a demonstrated ability to deliver results at a national scale. His experience building partnerships and leading complex businesses will be important as we continue to expand our reach and bring more organizations into our community.”

Akbari joins BBB National Programs from Capital One, where he most recently led the company's national Café portfolio, overseeing customer experience and community engagement. During his career at Capital One and Accenture, he built and led teams, developed national partnerships, managed complex client relationships, and translated customer needs into practical growth plans. Ahmad holds a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in business management from the University of Maryland.

Corporations, law firms, and associations that join BBB National Programs as National Partners demonstrate their commitment to voluntary industry self-regulation, including relevant industry-wide standards.

See a full list of National Partners here. To reach our media team, contact us at ....

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

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