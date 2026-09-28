Data Center GPU Market To Grow From USD 29.90 Billion In 2025 To USD 284.80 Billion By 2035, At A CAGR Of 25.28% SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Data Center GPU Market size was valued at USD 9.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 85.42 billion by 2035, at CAGR of 24.8% during 2026–2035. Driven by the rapid adoption of AI and machine learning, rising demand for high-performance computing and expanding hyperscale data center infrastructure. The Europe Data Center GPU Market is estimated to reach USD 66.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 23.50% during 2026–2035.

Austin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center GPU Market Size was valued at USD 29.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 284.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 25.28% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is fueled by surging demand for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing across nearly every industry. GPUs, once used mainly for graphics in gaming and design, have become a core part of modern AI systems, as their parallel processing power suits the training of large neural networks, inference workloads, and complex simulations.









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Data Center GPU Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 29.90 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 284.80 Billion

CAGR: 25.28% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, approximately 38% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Largest deployment model: On-Premises, approximately 53% share in 2025

Fastest-growing deployment model: Cloud

Largest function: Inference, approximately 56% share in 2025

Fastest-growing function: Training

Largest end-user: Cloud Service Providers

Fastest-growing end-user: Government

Largest application: AI & Machine Learning Fastest-growing application: Generative AI

Market Relevance

Data center GPUs have become more essential than ever as the compute needed to train state-of-the-art AI models has roughly doubled every eight to twelve months in recent years. Each new generation of large language models, vision transformers, and multimodal systems demands far more GPU capacity for training and inference, making GPU procurement a strategic priority for organizations competing in AI.

Data Center GPU Market Overview

The market covers GPU hardware deployed on-premises and in the cloud for training and inference across cloud service providers, enterprises, and government users. On-premises deployment leads as regulated sectors such as defense, financial services, and healthcare prioritize data control, low latency, and compliance. Cloud deployment is advancing rapidly as GPU-backed virtual machines and AI-as-a-service give organizations on-demand compute without heavy hardware spending.

Strategic Market Outlook

Opportunities are rising from GPU-as-a-Service and cloud AI infrastructure, which make high-performance compute available through flexible pay-per-use models. Startups, academic groups, healthcare providers, and mid-sized enterprises that cannot fund large hardware purchases can now access comparable compute, widening the addressable market as competition among cloud GPU providers makes pricing more accessible.

Supply chain concentration and export restrictions remain key challenges. Leading-edge GPU supply depends on a few manufacturers and a limited set of advanced fabrication facilities, while U.S. export rules on high-performance GPUs to China and other markets create supply imbalances and pricing pressure, and slow capacity expansion limits response to demand spikes.

Data Center GPU Market Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of around 38% in 2025, due to the presence of the world's largest technology and cloud companies, a thriving AI start-up ecosystem, heavy public and private AI infrastructure investment, and leading GPU vendors such as NVIDIA based in the U.S.

The U.S. Data Center GPU Market was valued at USD 9.32 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 85.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2026 to 2035, driven by major cloud providers including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google investing billions annually in GPU infrastructure, alongside AI labs and start-ups.

The Europe Data Center GPU Market is estimated to be USD 7.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 64.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 24.50% during 2026–2035. The growth is driven by expanding cloud infrastructure, enterprise AI adoption, and government spending on sovereign computing.

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Data Center GPU Market Segment Analysis

By Deployment Model: On-Premises held a market share of about 53% in 2025, owing to demand for data control and compliance in regulated industries. Cloud is the fastest-growing segment as on-demand GPU instances remove hardware capital costs.

By Function: Inference accounted for nearly 56% share in 2025, supported by live AI deployment in chatbots, fraud detection, recommendations, and computer vision. Training is growing the fastest due to the rising complexity of foundation models with hundreds of billions of parameters.

By End-User: Cloud Service Providers made up the largest share in 2025, as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud buy hundreds of thousands of GPUs each year. Government is growing the fastest, driven by funding for national AI and supercomputing programs.

By Application: AI & Machine Learning led the market in 2025 with adoption across nearly all industries. Generative AI is growing the fastest as large language, image, and video models move into commercial deployment.

Data Center GPU Market Key Trends



Rapid generative AI scaling driving demand for high-density GPU clusters

Shift from CPU-centric to GPU-centric compute across enterprise and cloud

Expansion of GPU-as-a-Service lowering entry barriers for smaller organizations

Wider use of liquid cooling to manage GPU power density Rising government investment in sovereign AI compute infrastructure

Major key players include



NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Intel Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

IBM Corporation

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Lenovo Group Ltd. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

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