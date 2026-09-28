EDENS COMPLETES $850 MILLION IN EQUITY COMMITMENTS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-standing institutional investment partners increase their commitments to EDENS

Washington, DC, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDENS, a privately held national owner, operator and developer of retail real estate, today announced the completion of $850 million in equity commitments from long-standing institutional investment partners. The commitments increase the investment of existing institutional investors in EDENS and provide capital for acquisitions and (re)development.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued confidence our investors have placed in EDENS and our team,” said Jodie W. McLean, CEO, EDENS.“These are long-standing partners who know us well and how we perform. Our mandate is clear: disciplined growth where EDENS' unique capabilities can create meaningful value for our investors and the communities we serve.”

EDENS will deploy the capital through new acquisitions and investments across its existing national portfolio, focusing on high-quality retail real estate where its integrated investment, operating, merchandising and (re)development capabilities can create long-term value. The company is actively pursuing investment opportunities across its existing markets and select growth markets.

The capital comes at a time of strong fundamentals for high-quality retail real estate. New supply remains limited, retailer demand for well-located space is strong and consumers continue to prioritize the places and experiences that earn their time.

“People have more choices than ever about where to spend their time and money, and retailers are increasingly discerning about where to locate their stores,” McLean added.“These are conditions that favor great real estate in strong communities and places that continually earn consumers' time. Our job is to create places worthy of those trips.”

EDENS currently owns and operates 93 places across the United States representing approximately $7.4 billion in gross asset value.

About EDENS

Established in 1966, EDENS' purpose is to enrich community through human connection. The company owns, develops and stewards a leading national real estate portfolio of open-air retail and mixed-use destinations in high-growth markets, reaching an estimated 15 million people daily. Through thoughtful design and curation, EDENS creates physical places where people come together, prosperity grows and communities thrive. For more information about the company, visit and follow @WeAreEDENS.

CONTACT: Sommer Hixson EDENS (202) 902-2665...