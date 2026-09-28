Identity Named To PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 For Fourth Consecutive Year

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity, one of the nation's leading independent public relations, marketing and creative agencies, today announced it has been named to the PRNEWS 2027 Agency Elite Top 120. The annual recognition spotlights the most innovative PR and communications firms of the year and represents Identity's fourth consecutive appearance on the prestigious list. Andrea Trapani, managing partner of Identity, made the announcement.

The PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 recognizes an exceptional class of PR and communications agencies setting the pace for the industry. Honorees were selected by the PRNEWS editorial team for standout services, culture, client impact and innovation, representing firms of every size and specialization, from disruptive independents to global powerhouses. Identity was the only public relations agency headquartered in Michigan to appear on the list.

“Appearing alongside some of the industry's most creative, innovative and category-defining agencies for the fourth consecutive year is a tremendous honor,” said Trapani.“Our inclusion reflects the talent, discipline and creativity of our team, the trust our clients place in us and our vision for building a more specialized, nationally connected agency.”

PRNEWS recognized Identity in part for its introduction of Identity 2030, a five-year growth plan guiding the agency's next phase of national expansion, client service and operational focus. As part of the plan, Identity reorganized its work into specialized Consumer, Detroit, B2B and Real Estate pods, each with distinct KPIs, resource plans and reporting structures.

The agency also opened a new office in Tampa at The Motor Enclave, a hospitality-focused space designed for client engagement, business development, thought leadership and content creation. The new office marks Identity's expansion into the Tampa market and supports the agency's continued growth as a national communications partner.

Identity has a team of nearly 40 people serving more than 100 companies across a dozen industries, including consumer services, consumer packaged goods, retail and restaurants, attractions, hospitality, professional services, private equity, automotive and mobility, technology, and commercial real estate. The agency's capabilities include media relations, crisis communications, social media, content, brand strategy, creative design, HubSpot maximization and integrated communications strategy.

Identity will be recognized alongside fellow honorees at the PRNEWS Platinum Awards Gala on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, in New York City. The annual event celebrates the industry's top campaigns, teams, communications leaders and Agency Elite Top 120 honorees.

About Identity

Identity is an independent, nationally recognized public relations agency helping companies connect reputation to revenue. Headquartered in Michigan and serving clients throughout the United States, Identity combines deep industry expertise with a modern approach spanning all areas of communications. The firm currently supports more than 100 client programs across more than a dozen industries, working across business models to solve complex communications challenges. Identity is a two-time national finalist for Agency of the Year and has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 for multiple consecutive years, recognizing the industry's most innovative and impactful PR and communications firms. To learn more, visit Identity at .

Frequently Asked Questions About Identity and the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120

What is Identity?

Identity is a national public relations, marketing and creative agency headquartered in Michigan. The firm helps companies connect reputation to revenue through integrated communications programs spanning awareness and reputation, marketing and growth, and brand strategy and creative.

Was Identity named to the PRNEWS 2027 Agency Elite Top 120?

Yes. Identity was named to the PRNEWS 2027 Agency Elite Top 120 for the fourth consecutive year. The annual list recognizes innovative PR and communications firms for standout services, culture, client impact and innovation.

Where did Identity open its new Tampa office?

Identity opened a new office in Tampa at The Motor Enclave, a hospitality-focused space designed for client engagement, business development, thought leadership and content creation.

What services does Identity provide?

Identity's work spans three core areas: awareness and reputation, marketing and growth, and brand strategy and creative. Its capabilities include media relations, crisis communications, social media, content, brand strategy, creative design, HubSpot maximization and integrated communications strategy.

How many clients does Identity work with?

Identity serves more than 100 companies across a dozen industries.

Is Identity a nationally recognized PR agency?

Yes. Identity is a two-time national finalist for Agency of the Year and has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 for four consecutive years.