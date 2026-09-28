Popup Bagels Hands The Keys To Its Newtown Home To Fatto A Mano

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Connecticut-born bagel brand will celebrate its final weekend in Newtown before longtime friends at Fatto a Mano begin their next chapter of growth in the space

NEWTOWN, Conn., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels today announced that Sunday, October 4 will mark the final day of operation at its Newtown location, closing one chapter for the Connecticut-born brand while making way for another local baker to grow. After a period of significant growth that has taken PopUp from three shops to more than 50 across the country, the brand has outgrown its Newtown home and is excited to pass it along to longtime friends at Fatto a Mano for their own next chapter.

The Newtown space has played an important role in PopUp's growth, serving as both a shop and commissary during a pivotal period of expansion. As that growth continued, PopUp's production needs grew with it, leading to an expanded production footprint across the country to maintain the quality and consistency central to PopUp from the beginning.

Now, PopUp is handing the keys to Fatto a Mano, the Westport-based artisanal Italian bakery founded by Pierluigi Mazzella. Known for its naturally leavened sourdough breads, focaccia, panettone and pastries, Fatto a Mano will take over the Newtown space as it enters its own next stage of growth.

"This little space played a huge role in getting PopUp to where we are today," said Adam Goldberg, Founder of PopUp Bagels. "It helped us grow from three shops to more than 50, and we'll always be grateful to Newtown and the people who supported us here along the way. As we've grown, our production needs have grown with us, and it feels special to hand the keys to friends who are ready for their own next chapter. We can't wait to see what Pierluigi and the Fatto a Mano team do here."

PopUp Bagels will celebrate its final weekend in Newtown on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4, welcoming the community to stop by for one last Grip, Rip and Dip® and to help send off the space that played such an important role in the brand's early years.

While PopUp's Newtown chapter is coming to a close, guests can continue to find PopUp Bagels at its Fairfield shop, the closest location to Newtown, as well as at its other Connecticut locations. And with additional shops planned across the state over the next year, PopUp looks forward to continuing to serve even more communities throughout Connecticut.

Additional details about Fatto a Mano's plans for the Newtown space will be shared at a later date. For more on PopUp Bagels and our expansion plans, please visit our website .

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

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