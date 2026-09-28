APP DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Applovin Corporation Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges AppLovin overstated the constancy of improvements to its AI advertising models and the readiness of its generative AI video creative tool, leaving pension funds, asset managers, and other fiduciaries holding APP positions that lost roughly a third of their value

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

APP closed at $335.67 on August 6, 2026, after falling $82.13 per share, or 19.66%, following the Company's August 5, 2026 quarterly results disclosure. A 100,000-share position reflects roughly $17.1 million of that movement. To be considered for lead plaintiff, institutional investors must file by November 16, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that public statements overstated the constancy and reliability of improvements to the Company's AI advertising models, and that the generative AI video creative feature promoted for the AppLovin Ads platform was subject to significant development delays. As averred, those representations supported pricing that was corrected across two disclosure events in July and August 2026.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Plan sponsors, trustees, and investment managers frequently review whether documented securities losses warrant participation in a pending action. The complaint charges that class members acquired shares at artificially inflated prices, which may bear on how fiduciaries evaluate monitoring and recovery obligations for affected accounts.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Courts generally appoint as lead plaintiff the movant with the largest provable financial interest who can adequately represent the class, a standard that often favors institutional holders.

Serving as lead plaintiff provides direct oversight of counsel, litigation strategy, and any resolution, without increasing an individual claimant's per-share recovery.

Absent class members retain the ability to participate in any eventual recovery without moving for appointment.

Loss evaluations are provided at no cost and require only trade-level records showing purchase and sale dates, share quantities, and prices. Custodial and separately managed account positions acquired during the Class Period may be aggregated when assessing total exposure.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and allegations that a company's AI model improvements were not as constant as represented raise questions many fiduciaries will want answered," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Funds with documented Class Period losses may wish to review whether seeking appointment serves their beneficiaries."

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the APP Lawsuit

Q: When did AppLovin allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 12, 2026 to August 5, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the APP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the APP lawsuit? A: The complaint names AppLovin Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do APP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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