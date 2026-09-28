ARDX DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Ardelyx, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims focus on alleged misrepresentations about payer utilization management and prescription pull-through, which allegedly slowed new-patient starts for IBSRELA while Ardelyx reaffirmed $240 million to $250 million in 2025 sales guidance

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on behalf of purchasers of Ardelyx securities between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Ardelyx shares closed at $4.87 on August 6, 2026 and fell to $4.00 the following day, a one-day loss of $0.87 per share, or approximately 18%, after the Company reduced full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and withdrew its long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by November 16, 2026.

Prior Authorization Management and ArdelyxAssist Pull-Through

Ardelyx does not record revenue when a physician writes a prescription. It records revenue when that prescription clears a payer's prior authorization and reaches a paying patient, a process the Company routed through its ArdelyxAssist hub and an expanded field access manager team. The filing states that management repeatedly assured investors this pull-through machinery was working, including a February 2025 directive that prescribers should write "as you always have" because the Company would "adjudicate patient access and affordability on our end."

The Alleged Slowdown Behind the 57% Growth Headline

IBSRELA sales rose 57% year over year in the first quarter of 2025, and the 2025 revenue target of $240 million to $250 million was reaffirmed. As set forth in the complaint, more stringent prior authorization and step edit requirements were already lengthening the path from written script to filled script, and it is alleged that shareholders were not told how materially those utilization-management controls were restricting new-patient starts until the August 6, 2026 announcement, which cited "significantly increased payer utilization-management processes" and "evolving market dynamics."

Alleged Utilization-Management Impact by the Numbers



2024 U.S. net product sales of approximately $319 million, split between $158.3 million for IBSRELA and $160.9 million for XPHOZAH

2025 IBSRELA revenue guidance of $240 million to $250 million, reaffirmed through the first quarter of 2025

Peak sales targets of more than $1 billion for IBSRELA and $750 million for XPHOZAH, combining to the $1.75 billion figure reaffirmed to investors

An addressable base described as roughly 220,000 non-Medicare dialysis patients, with an assumed 30% share supporting the XPHOZAH target

A commercial footprint expanded to approximately 14,000 targeted writers, including roughly 5,000 advanced practice providers Full-year 2026 IBSRELA guidance reduced and long-term XPHOZAH guidance withdrawn on August 6, 2026

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how payer utilization-management controls were affecting new-patient starts. Ardelyx reaffirmed aggressive peak sales targets for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH while, as alleged, prior authorization and step edit barriers were already slowing prescription pull-through." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until November 16, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ARDX Lawsuit

Q: How much did ARDX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18%, a decline of $0.87 per share, after the Company disclosed a reduction in its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and the withdrawal of its long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance, citing significantly increased payer utilization-management processes. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ARDX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Ardelyx, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal year 2026 revenue outlook and long-term growth prospects for XPHOZAH and IBSRELA, including statements about its ability to overcome payer-related access and reimbursement barriers, during the Class Period. When the reduced IBSRELA guidance and withdrawn XPHOZAH long-term guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Ardelyx, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 13, 2025 to August 6, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do ARDX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ARDX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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