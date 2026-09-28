BETR DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Better Home & Finance Holding Company Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Better Home & Finance's SEC risk disclosures warned only that macroeconomic conditions "may" pressure loan volume, while the complaint contends the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing and its $1 billion monthly volume target was already at risk. BETR shares fell 28.5% in a single session

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

BETR stock fell $12.17 per share, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 on May 7, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume, after closing at a Class Period high of $47.48 on April 20, 2026. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 20, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

SEC filings stated, in the annual report submitted on March 13, 2026, that Better Home's "business and our mortgage loan origination revenues are highly dependent on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions," and that deterioration of those conditions "has had, and may continue to have, a negative impact on our loan origination volume, rate of growth and potential to again achieve profitability." That same day, the Company reaffirmed its outlook of $1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026 and introduced first quarter guidance of $1.40 billion to $1.55 billion.

What Plaintiffs Allege Was Missing

The complaint challenges whether conditional warnings about what "may" happen described risks that were allegedly already materializing. Less than two months later, on May 7, 2026, the Company reported second quarter guidance of $1.575 billion to $1.725 billion and disclosed that customer conversion rates had declined because of rate moves and geopolitical volatility, with the $1 billion monthly funded volume target described as deferred.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged



Risk language allegedly framed macroeconomic pressure as a future possibility rather than a condition already affecting the origination funnel

The reaffirmed $1.0 billion monthly volume target was allegedly presented without disclosing that conversion rates were already deteriorating

Statements highlighting 56% year over year Funded Loan Volume growth and 77% revenue growth allegedly lacked a reasonable basis as forward-looking support

Investors allegedly received no disclosure that top-of-funnel volume growth was not translating into funded loans at prior rates The complaint asserts shareholders purchased BETR securities at artificially inflated prices as a result

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here, the action asks whether a warning that macroeconomic conditions 'may' reduce loan origination volume adequately described a conversion funnel that plaintiffs allege was already slowing when the $1 billion target was reaffirmed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BETR Lawsuit

Q: What is the BETR class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) alleging materially false and misleading statements between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Shares fell approximately 28.5% after the Company disclosed that customer conversion rates had declined due to macro factors and that its $1 billion monthly funded volume target would be deferred. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BETR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Better Home & Finance Holding Company and individual defendants including senior executives Vishal Garg and Loveen Advani.

Q: What court was the BETR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do BETR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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