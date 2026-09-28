Best Place to Work

Fifth Avenue Financial Earns Best Place to Work and Best Place for Women Certifications for 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York, NY - September 23, 2026 - Fifth Avenue Financial (FAF) today announced it has been certified as a Best Place to Work and a Best Place for Women for 2026, marking the firm's continued recognition for its workplace culture and employee experience.The certifications, awarded by Best Places to Work, an international employer certification organization, are based on a combined evaluation of employee feedback and the organization's HR policies and practices. This dual approach measures not only how employees experience the workplace day to day, but also how well the company's people programs and policies support that experience. Earning both distinctions in the same year underscores FAF's commitment not only to being a strong workplace overall, but specifically to fostering an environment where women can thrive.“As our firm continues to grow, maintaining a culture where people feel heard, supported, and able to do their best work remains a priority,” said Scott Greenfield, CEO of Fifth Avenue Financial.“Receiving these certifications again tells us we're moving in the right direction, and we're thankful to our employees for helping make FAF the workplace it is today.”Christina Mantzaris, CFO-COO of Fifth Avenue Financial, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the recognition reflects the day-to-day experience of the firm's team rather than any single initiative.“What makes this recognition meaningful is that it comes directly from our team,” said Mantzaris.“We spend a lot of time thinking about how we support our people, but the real measure is how they experience working here every day. To be recognized again as a Best Place to Work and a Best Place for Women is something we're incredibly proud of and grateful for.”This marks FAF's continued certification with BPTW, following prior recognitions in 2025, reflecting a sustained, multi-year commitment to workplace excellence.About Fifth Avenue FinancialFifth Avenue Financial (FAF) is the largest general agency within the MassMutual family of firms, headquartered in New York City with an additional office in Boca Raton, Florida. Founded in 2009, FAF provides individuals, families, and businesses with insurance and financial planning services spanning life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement and estate planning, and executive benefits and risk management for businesses.About Best Places to Work (BPTW)Best Places to Work is an international employer certification organization operating in more than 100 countries, helping organizations measure, benchmark, and improve their workplace culture through a combined evaluation of employee surveys and HR policy and practice assessments.Media ContactBest Places to Work....+1 646 980 2510

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Fifth Avenue Financial Earns Best Place to Work and Best Place for Women Certifications for 2026 News Provided By Best Places to Work September 28, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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