Nimbl Launches Part 91 LOA Guide To Simplify FAA Authorizations For Business Aviation Operators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New guide takes the guesswork out of LOA requirements, helping Part 91 operators prepare before they apply.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nimbl, business aviation's most popular manuals and safety management system platform, announced today the release of its updated LOA Guide for Part 91 operators. Designed specifically for Part 91 operators, the new LOA Guide makes it easier to quickly identify the authorizations relevant to their type of operation, so they can spend less time navigating FAA requirements and more time flying stress-free.

The free resource provides practical guidance to help operators understand which LOAs may apply to them, what documentation and requirements to expect, and what to prepare before beginning the application process. It also breaks down the key elements of an LOA application, expected turnaround times, and helpful links and resources operators may need along the way. With the right information upfront, operators can approach the process better prepared and with greater clarity and confidence.

“Our team loves to stay on top of regulations so our clients don't have to,” said Mark Baier, CEO of Nimbl.“Our aviation experts spend their time understanding complex FAA requirements and turning them into information operators can actually use. This guide is another way we're making it easier for operators to know what they need to stay prepared, and keep operating to the highest standards.”

The new LOA Guide is part of Nimbl's broader approach to helping make complex aviation requirements easier to manage by combining practical resources, intuitive tools, and expert guidance to help business aviation operators navigate compliance more efficiently.

For more information or to download Nimbl's Part 91 LOA Guide, visit: get-your-loa-guide/

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,700 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl's guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.



Shay Pantano

PMM

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Nimbl Launches Part 91 LOA Guide to Simplify FAA Authorizations for Business Aviation Operators News Provided By Pantano Media & Marketing September 28, 2026, 14:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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