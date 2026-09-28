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Expanded Polystyrene Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Expanded Polystyrene Market Revenue Expected to Surpass $28.08 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The expanded polystyrene market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, driven by diverse applications across multiple industries. As demand continues to rise, this sector is expected to maintain strong momentum, supported by ongoing developments in construction, packaging, and insulation. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the expanded polystyrene landscape.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Expanded Polystyrene Market

The market for expanded polystyrene has seen rapid growth, reaching an estimated value of $17.62 billion in 2025. It is forecasted to increase to $19.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This expansion during the past years has been largely fueled by heightened construction activity, greater demand for protective packaging, the growth of cold chain logistics, increasing use of insulation materials, and rising consumption in consumer electronics packaging. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow robustly, reaching $28.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. Factors contributing to this future growth include increased investments in energy-efficient buildings, wider adoption of advanced insulation materials, rising demand for lightweight automotive parts, expansion of sustainable construction initiatives, and broader industrial infrastructure development. Notable trends anticipated during this period are the growing acceptance of high thermal insulation expanded polystyrene materials, demand for lightweight packaging solutions, development of flame retardant variants, expanded use in building insulation, and application in high-strength industrial products.

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Understanding Expanded Polystyrene Material Characteristics

Expanded polystyrene is a lightweight yet rigid foam material created by expanding polystyrene beads using steam, resulting in a closed-cell structure. It is highly valued for its excellent thermal insulation, shock-absorbing capabilities, and moisture resistance, all while offering a strong strength-to-weight ratio. Its durability, ease of processing, and cost-effectiveness make it a popular choice across a broad spectrum of industrial and commercial uses, highlighting its versatility in demanding applications.

The Impact of Construction Activities on Expanded Polystyrene Market Growth

One of the most significant growth drivers for the expanded polystyrene market is the surge in construction activities worldwide. This sector encompasses the development, renovation, and expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure projects. Rapid urbanization is fueling the demand for new buildings and infrastructure, thereby increasing the consumption of materials like expanded polystyrene that offer lightweight thermal insulation. This insulation not only enhances building energy efficiency but also reduces installation time and lessens structural load. For instance, data from Eurostat in June 2025 showed that construction production rose by 3.0% in the euro area and 2.5% across the European Union in April 2025 compared to the previous year, underscoring the strong growth in construction that supports expanded polystyrene demand.

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Additional Factors Supporting Market Expansion

Beyond construction, expanding sectors such as protective packaging and cold chain logistics are also contributing to the market's growth. The increasing need for effective packaging solutions that are lightweight yet durable is driving the use of expanded polystyrene. Moreover, growing awareness about energy-efficient building materials and automotive lightweighting initiatives are further propelling demand. Together, these factors create a robust environment for market expansion in the coming years.

Regional Leadership and Growth Trajectories in the Expanded Polystyrene Market

In 2025, North America maintained its position as the largest regional market for expanded polystyrene, benefiting from established construction and industrial sectors. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is due to intensifying urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development in countries within this area. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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Expanded Polystyrene Market Revenue Expected to Surpass $28.08 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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