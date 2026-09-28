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Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Market Shows Promising Growth Prospects with a Projected 3.6% CAGR

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation market is steadily gaining traction as the demand for energy-efficient construction materials rises globally. This sector is becoming increasingly important due to heightened regulations, innovative building practices, and a focus on sustainability. Let's explore the market's size, growth drivers, key regional trends, and the factors shaping its future.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Market

The extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation market has shown consistent growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $5.73 billion in 2025 to $5.92 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This upward trend during the previous years has been driven by stricter energy efficiency standards for buildings, expanding residential and commercial construction, higher demand for moisture-resistant insulation, growth in cold storage and logistics infrastructure, and ongoing infrastructure modernization projects. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $6.82 billion by 2030, with a slightly stronger CAGR of 3.6%. Factors such as the rising adoption of net zero building standards, increased investment in sustainable construction materials, demand for advanced insulation in smart buildings, and the expansion of prefabricated and modular construction are expected to fuel this growth. Additionally, innovations in recyclable and low-carbon XPS products and the rising use of high thermal performance and moisture-resistant insulation in various applications will shape market developments going forward.

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What Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Offers and Why It's Popular

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation is a rigid foam material produced by melting polystyrene resin and extruding it into closed-cell boards. These boards provide excellent thermal resistance, making them ideal for construction and infrastructure projects aimed at reducing heat transfer and boosting energy efficiency. XPS insulation stands out for its high compressive strength, resistance to moisture, and long-lasting durability. Around the world, it is widely used not only to insulate walls, roofs, and floors but also as a dependable solution for conserving energy and protecting buildings over the long term.

Key Factors Supporting Growth in the Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Market

One of the main forces driving the extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation market is the increasing shift toward green building construction practices. These methods emphasize environmentally responsible design, construction, and operation to minimize environmental impact while improving energy efficiency and occupant comfort. The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings that help reduce operating costs and enhance sustainability plays a crucial role here. XPS insulation aligns perfectly with these goals due to its superior thermal insulating properties, moisture resistance, and durability, which contribute to lowering energy consumption and meeting certification standards. For example, in May 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported a rise in commercial buildings earning ENERGY STAR certification-from over 7,000 in 2022 to more than 8,800 in 2023, an increase of around 1,800 buildings-highlighting the expanding focus on sustainable construction. This trend is a significant growth driver for the XPS insulation market.

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Geographical Market Dynamics in the Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers major areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in this sector.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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