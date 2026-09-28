The Business Research Company

Extruded Polystyrene Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Extruded Polystyrene Market Analysis Report Providing Insights on Growth, Segments, and Key Competitors

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The extruded polystyrene market has been expanding steadily and is set to continue this upward trend in the coming years. Driven by demands in construction and infrastructure, this market reflects the growing need for efficient insulation materials that support energy conservation and durability. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key factors shaping this industry.

Extruded Polystyrene Market Size and Growth Projections

The market for extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation has seen significant growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $6.46 billion in 2025 to $6.92 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors behind this expansion include increased residential construction, the development of commercial buildings, higher demand for energy-saving insulation, greater investments in transportation infrastructure, and growth in cold chain storage facilities. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $8.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. This forecasted growth is driven by the growing use of environmentally friendly building materials, investments in sustainable infrastructure projects, advances in energy-efficient building designs, industrial construction activities, and the rising need for advanced insulation solutions. Emerging trends also highlight increased adoption of high-performance thermal insulation, moisture-resistant products, extruded polystyrene with greater compressive strength for infrastructure, expanding use in cold storage, and development of fire-retardant, durable insulation options.

Download a free sample of the extruded polystyrene market report:



Understanding Extruded Polystyrene and Its Applications

Extruded polystyrene is a type of rigid foam insulation created through an extrusion process involving polystyrene resin and various additives. It is highly valued in construction and infrastructure sectors for its excellent thermal insulation abilities, resistance to moisture, durability, and strong compressive properties. These characteristics make it a preferred choice for enhancing building efficiency and longevity.

Construction Boom as a Key Driver for the Extruded Polystyrene Market

The expanding construction industry plays a critical role in boosting the demand for extruded polystyrene. This growth covers a wide range of projects, including residential homes, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and infrastructure developments. The rise in construction activity is fueled by rapid urbanization and the increasing focus on energy-efficient, sustainable buildings. Extruded polystyrene effectively meets these needs by offering superior thermal insulation, moisture protection, and long-lasting performance. For example, in February 2026, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 1.8% increase in annual construction output in 2025 compared to the previous year, underscoring the sector's steady expansion and its contribution to market growth.

View the full extruded polystyrene market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Sep_PR

Regional Outlook for the Extruded Polystyrene Market

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the extruded polystyrene market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market report analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional market trends and opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Extruded Polystyrene Market Analysis Report Providing Insights on Growth, Segments, and Key Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.