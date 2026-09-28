Bengal: Dengue Deaths In 2026 Lower Than Past Two Years

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) The number of dengue-related deaths in West Bengal through August 2026 has been significantly lower than the figures recorded in 2025 and 2024, according to state health department statistics.

A senior health department official said that till the end of August, 10 dengue-related deaths were recorded.

“As per the findings of the death review committee, in seven of those cases dengue was the cause of death. In the other three, although the patients were affected by dengue, the deaths were due to other medical complications,” the official explained.

He added that while the dengue situation in West Bengal was largely under control, the department was not leaving room for complacency. The administration has declared October and November as the“high-risk period”.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal held a virtual meeting with all district magistrates. He instructed them to keep all precautions in place, given the likelihood of increased infections in the coming months.

“Although the situation is now under control, the possibility of a rise in infections cannot be ruled out. That is why all relevant departments, including health, municipal affairs & urban development, and panchayat affairs & rural development, have been directed to monitor the situation regularly,” the official said.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that merely collecting reports would not be sufficient.

He directed district administrations to monitor the situation directly, focusing on cleaning drives, larval destruction work, and strengthening awareness programmes to ensure mosquito breeding grounds are eliminated.