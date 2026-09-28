Bengal: Teachers Protest In Kolkata Demanding Job Security

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) A section of computer teachers from state government and government-sponsored schools staged a protest at Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Monday, demanding job security as they face imminent dismissal.

Hundreds of teachers sat on the road after police blocked their way, preventing them from entering Bikash Bhavan. When police tried to stop the procession with barricades, protesters attempted to move forward by throwing them down.

Police later informed that a delegation of 10 people would be allowed inside, but the teachers insisted they would not withdraw without a government notification ensuring their jobs.

More than 3,000 computer teachers in the state were appointed by private organisations before and after 2022 under five-year contracts. Some contracts expire this year, while others end in early 2027.

Recently, the organisations issued letters stating contracts would expire on September 30, with all documents to be handed over to the responsible agency by October 9.

Since the Left Front era, the government has appointed computer teachers on a contract basis in government and government-aided schools. Later, the Trinamool Congress government also allowed such appointments.

Teachers said appointments were made in the sixth and seventh stages through private organisations in 2022 and earlier, but the government did not regularise them.

The teachers alleged that salaries had been reduced by about Rs 1,000 in recent months due to changes in government rules. They claimed dismissal would affect their families and school authorities, as most project work is now digital.

On Monday, the procession began at Karunamoyee bus stand. As it reached Bikash Bhavan, a scuffle broke out with police.

Teachers tried to advance by throwing barricades but were blocked again, after which they sat in front of the building.

One teacher said:“We are being dismissed from our jobs like this before Durga Puja. What kind of justice is this? The government must take action. We have helped students in schools, and now this is the reward?”