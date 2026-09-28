Alia Bhatt Wishes Hubby Ranbir Kapoor With Some Unseen Romantic Pics: HBD Cutie

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt wished hubby Ranbir Kapoor on his 44th birthday with some unseen romantic pictures of the two.

On Monday, the 'Jigra' actress posted an adorable photo of Ranbir seated on her lap as the two lovingly gaze into each other's eyes.

In the next pic, it seems like Ranbir is in the middle of a conversation with Alia, as the two enjoy some quality time in a restaurant.

Another pic showed the 'Barfi' actor standing on the sidewalk, looking up at the camera.

Alia also uploaded an adorable photograph of Ranbir holding little Raha in his arms. However, Raha's face was covered with a flower emoji.

This was followed by two snaps of Ranbir and Alia looking stunning in each other's company.

As the 'Animal' actor celebrated his special day, a video surfaced on social media where Ranbir and Alia are waving from the balcony of their Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai.

As part of his birthday celebration, Ranbir also held a cake-cutting ceremony with the paparazzi outside his Mumbai house.

The 'Wake Up Sid' actor was seen wearing a long grey full-sleeve shirt, along with pants, and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Ranbir ended up cutting 3 cakes, one of which was shaped as the number '44'. After this, he even posed for some photographs. Before heading back, he thanked the paparazzi with folded hands.

Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan also wished her son-in-law with a special message on social media.

Calling him the“best man in the house”, Soni wrote,“Happy Birthday to the best man in the house. Loads of love and duas always #ranbir”.

For those who do not know, Alia and Ranbir reportedly fell for one another while working on Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama 'Brahmastra'.

After dating for a few years, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home in April 2022.

They welcomed their daughter, Raha, on 6 November 2022.