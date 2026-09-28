FII Institute Unveils Five Global Innovators To Present At FII10 Investment Day

RIYADH, September, 2026 – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute today unveiled five startups selected from 1,321 applications across 90 countries for the third FII Innovators Pitch. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Hailing from Argentina, India, Poland and the United States, they will present technologies in healthcare, robotics, mobility and manufacturing to global investors on October 29 during FII10 Investment Day in Riyadh.

The FII Innovators Pitch brings together founders, investors and strategic partners to accelerate the commercialization and global scaling of breakthrough solutions.

The five selected companies are:

1. APOLO Biotech, Argentina

AI-driven RNA technology advancing the future of sustainable agriculture

APOLO Biotech develops RNA-based, GMO-free crop protection solutions that activate plants' natural defenses against fungi, viruses and other pests. Its technology aims to reduce reliance on synthetic pesticides while improving crop resilience and productivity.

2. iSono Health Inc., United States

The world's first AI-driven portable and automated 3D breast ultrasound scanner

iSono Health has developed ATUSA, a portable and wearable system that automatically captures 3D images of the entire breast in approximately two minutes per breast. By combining automated ultrasound, 3D imaging and artificial intelligence, the platform aims to make breast imaging faster, more standardized and accessible at the point of care.

3. Nevomo, Poland

Next-gen MagRail technology with AI-powered freight logistics

Nevomo develops magnetic propulsion technology designed to upgrade existing rail infrastructure. Its MagRail system can equip conventional tracks and railcars with electromagnetic propulsion and automation, creating a pathway toward faster, higher-capacity and lower-emission rail transport without requiring entirely new railway networks.

4. Astrek Innovations Limited, India

Robotic exoskeleton that makes rehabilitation accessible

Astrek Innovations develops affordable and modular robotic exoskeletons for rehabilitation and mobility. Its flagship Unik Exo supports people with lower-limb disabilities as they stand, walk and undertake rehabilitation, combining motion sensors, artificial intelligence and data-driven therapy tools.

5. Argon Mechatronics, United States

AI-Powered Humanoid Robots for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation

Argon Mechatronics develops flexible industrial robotics with interchangeable toolheads. Its modular platform combines precision robotics, computer vision and physical AI, allowing one robot to perform several manufacturing processes, including 3D printing, CNC machining, laser processing and pick-and-place operations.

HRH Princess Dr. Maha Bint Mishari Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of FII Institute, said:“Innovation becomes meaningful when it creates lasting value for society. These entrepreneurs are tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges through science, technology and ingenuity. Through the FII Innovators Pitch, we are creating pathways that connect innovation with investment, partnerships and global networks capable of accelerating impact at scale.”

Held in partnership with MIT Solve, the third edition of FII Innovators Pitch supports entrepreneurs harnessing emerging technologies to address critical challenges across healthcare, sustainability, education, artificial intelligence and robotics. The initiative forms part of FII Institute's commitment to identifying technologies with transformative societal impact.

Hala Hanna, Executive Director at MIT Solve, said:“We're thrilled to continue to work with FII Institute to identify and support innovators who are leveraging AI and technology to transform the way we live, creating more opportunity and prosperity for all.”

FII10 Week will run from October 26 to 29, 2026, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. Under the theme“The Power of Legacy,” leaders and investors will explore how today's decisions can benefit future generations. Investment Day will close the program with pitches, roadshows, matchmaking and workshops.

About FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.